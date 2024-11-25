Construction under way for 2 new 4-story Collective Training Officers Quarters at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Nov. 18, 2024, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Nov. 18, 2024, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Preparation and beginning work has started for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19. The contract duration is scheduled for

completion in 1,260 calendar days.



BlindermanPower is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project.



For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



According to the project description in the contract, the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.



“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months. When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonal requirements of training … Army Reserve Soldiers. In order to conserve as much energy as possible, while also decreasing the funding necessary to field extended utility costs, this

building will be deactivated when it is not being used for training.



“Fort McCoy’s mobilization mission may ramp up at any time (and in any season), (so) this building must have the ability to be brought online for use quickly during harsh Wisconsin winters,” the description states. “Information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, and sustainability and energy enhancement measures are included. Supporting facilities include site development, utilities and connections, lighting, paving, parking, walks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, information systems, landscaping, and signage.”



The contract requirements also show that work includes building a standing seam metal roof over rigid insulation on steel deck on structural trusses; using utility brick veneer over rigid insulation on steel studs with exterior glass mat gypsum sheathing; building a concrete floor on metal deck and on-grade; installing and elevator, aluminum doors and windows, gypsum board and metal frame partitions, steel door frames and steel doors, and acoustical ceilings; installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; completing plumbing, security, and electrical systems; and more.



“Air barrier testing, and HVAC silver is required,” contract requirements state. “They must also complete site work to include base proposal demolition; relocate of five existing buildings; and complete site clearing, grading, drainage, utilities, paving, and permits.”



In his second update about the project on Nov. 22, Green said perimeter fences and contractor buildings had been put in place. Additionally, work to begin preparing five old buildings to be moved from the site area to a new area had also begun.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works already has a plan worked out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the contractor to move the five old barracks buildings to the 500 block of Fort McCoy, which will likely happen early in 2025.



The officers quarters project makes three active, large construction projects taking place in the 1600 block of the installation. The others being the South Barracks Project and the fiscal year 2023-funded East Barracks Project that’s being constructed by L.S. Black Constructors.



All of this work continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and now the two 160-room officer quarters, Harrie said.



Projects like this also play a part in supporting the economic impact to local economies around Fort McCoy. When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In FY 2019 it was $1.18 billion, all the way to FY 2023’s $1.38 billion.



