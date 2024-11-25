Army honors military families for sacrifices, support

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - November is known for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, but it’s also Military Family Appreciation Month. It is a month devoted to say thank-you to all military families for their sacrifices, support to their service member, the Army, and the nation.



One such military family is the Tautua family. The Soldier is Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, a supply system technician, assigned to the Supply Chain Operations directorate, U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal. His family is his wife, Kelly, daughters Vivianne-Marie and Olivia-Rose, and a son, Troy.



This year’s theme is “Taking Care of Our Military Families.” A presidential proclamation marked the beginning of celebrating military families by DOD going back to 1996 and the Armed Forces YMCA starting in 1993.



“I have a passion for what I do in the Army, and am honored and forever grateful to be serving our great country defending the people and their freedoms,” said Tautua, a 14-year veteran. “As a United States Army warrant officer, working in the military occupational specialty of 920B – supply systems technician – to be able to make the impact on Army’s logistics from an operational level to echelons above strategic [levels] is what drives my continued dedication and service.”



ASC is the logistics arm of the U.S. Army Materiel Command – ASC’s higher headquarters – that provides warfighters with everything they need to defend the nation and its allies. ASC makes sure troops get supplies and equipment wherever and whenever needed.



The Tautuas arrived here in January 2023 and moved into their relatively new base housing.



“We enjoy living in housing that provides us with everything we need, we live in a great neighborhood, the location of our house is in close vicinity to historical landmarks – to include the Davenport House, Historic Quarters 1, and the Mississippi River,” Kelly said.



“There is no other installation we have been to or have seen that offers what RIA does. It is very unique in its own great way,” Kelly added.



Tautua said there are benefits for their children to live on post.



“There’s a big support system on every installation of kids and parents from different walks of life which contribute to the sense of belonging within the communities on these installations,” Tautua said. “For my children, they have met their lifelong friends just by living on-post most recently here at Rock Island Arsenal. They’ve also gotten the opportunity to interact with other kids on-post in neighborhoods and at events held by numerous Army programs.”



Likewise, regardless of where they live, the Tautua family likes getting involved in the off-post community.



“We enjoy all the opportunities that we get from being part of the greater surrounding communities of the Quad Cities – specifically Moline. I recently completed my second-year coaching with the Moline Youth Football League that my son Troy also is a part of,” Tautua said. “We are a part of the volunteer team for our younger children’s school in Moline. Additionally, I also am part of the Quad Cities Chapter 0315 Warrant Officer Association – in which we assist with events such as Wreaths Across America and Toys for Tots.”



The need for change to accommodate many families evolved over the decades as the military transitioned from a draft military to a volunteer military. Currently, nearly half of all service members are married, and over a third of them have children. This led to the military creating programs to provide them with a better quality of life.



The Tautuas said they are grateful for the many benefits the military offers.



“I recommend that any Army family out there that haven’t utilized any of the many things the Army has to offer – to do so, even in a trial period – I promise that they will not be let down,” Kelly said.



One such benefit is the Army Community Service that facilitates a commander's ability to provide comprehensive, standardized, coordinated, and responsive services that support Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Families regardless of geographical location, its website states.



“These programs have helped our family resource, communicate, learn, interact, and have made the Army life an easier navigation knowing that this program is out there,” Tautua explained. “Here at Rock Island Arsenal, my three children and I have been a part of the Camo & Kids ACS event. It is a wonderful time that I get to spend with my children and in a sense give back the time that I’ve missed over the years through deployments and training.”



Kelly said their family has participated in Soldier and Family Readiness Groups that provide Soldiers and Family opportunities to navigate the challenges of mobilization, deployment, and provide a sense of comradery at each unit.



“My family enjoys events put on by the MWR (Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation) from youth sports to seasonal events. We always try to attend as much as we can,” added her husband.



“Personally, for myself and my family – the Army has provided a lot of great opportunities, resources, and programs to enhance the quality of life,” Tautua said. “From the living quarters on-installation to the events that are held for service members and family, for the resources for families during deployments and PCS (permanent change of station) moves – the Army has simplified processes while drastically enhancing the quality of life for all families.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 15:48 Story ID: 486321 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army honors military families for sacrifices, support, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.