Safety First: USACE's number one priority during disaster response

Before its employees set foot on a disaster response mission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has already established a safety framework emphasizing its number one principle: safety, the number one priority of USACE.



Employees supporting the Hurricane Helene debris removal in the agency’s Savannah District, attend in-processing sessions covering topics such as timesheets, field operations, logistics and most importantly, safety.



Gary Little, oftentimes referred to as “Gary the Safety Guy,” told a new group of in-processing quality assurance specialists, “Safety is everyone’s job especially during an emergency response mission.”



Little says everyone should be able to correct a safety violation. “If you see someone whose chin strap is not fastened, you have the right to tell them to fasten it. Everyone on the project is a safety monitor.”



USACE recently required the use of new helmets that are equipped with chin straps. Their use is one thing Little’s safety team looks for when conducting onsite safety meetings.



“The old helmets provided adequate protection against falls, but head injuries were still occurring. Employees who slipped and fell often had their helmets come off. The new helmets, equipped with the chin straps ensures the helmet stays in place in the event of a fall. These new helmets provide more head protection for slips, trips and falls,” Little said.



In addition to using the new helmets, personal protection equipment (PPE) is a huge component of worksite safety.



“PPE is very important. The second you get out of the car at the debris site, you should be wearing your gear… safety vest, safety glasses, steel-toed boots, and your helmet.”



The demanding 12-hour days, seven days a week can weigh heavily on the mind and body. “Being out there, long hours, fatigue sets in, you will get fatigued,” Little said. “Take care of yourself, get some rest. Fatigue management is very important.”



Not only are QAs advised to look after themselves, but they are also encouraged to pay attention to their teammates. “If your buddy doesn’t look ok, make sure you say something. People don’t always realize how tired they are. Keep your eyes on your battle buddy.”



“Southeast Georgia is very humid,” Little told the QAs. If you aren’t careful, you can easily get dehydrated. “My advice is to buy a case of water and keep it in your vehicle. You will need it.”



The debris removal mission requires clearing 1.9 million cubic yards of debris and can present some challenging situations. Some debris has been sitting for quite some time, has been rained on and has possibly become the new home to various living things. “Stay aware of debris,” he warned. “As soon as debris is grabbed, things start falling out of the piles. You’re likely to see snakes, possums and all different kinds of critters falling out of the debris. Pay attention to where you are walking.”



While on the mission, Little told the QAs they are going to get a lot of windshield time, which means they will do a lot of driving during their 12-hour shifts. “Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, you’ll be driving thousands of miles,” he said. “Keep a full tank of gas and be watchful,” he advised. “I don’t know what makes these white tail deer here charge headlights but watch the road as you’re out there.”



“While driving at night”, Little said, be mindful of wild hogs that are moving closer to the towns due to the debris. “These hogs are big, if one hits your vehicle, you can surely expect some major damage.”



QAs are also cautioned to be mindful of the critters that may be hiding in the debris piles, but he also warns about mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers and ants. “There are also poisonous plants in the debris,” Little said. “Get bug spray and use it. It helps keep ticks and chiggers off.”



Just as safety officers ensure sites are safe and people are wearing the appropriate PPE on the debris sites, law enforcement is making sure travelers are obeying the road rules, which include driving within the posted speed limits.



“Law enforcement in the state is not playing, they will pull you over and ticket you if you’re not careful. Get there safely.”



Little said never put yourself in a position to get hurt. “To date,” he said, “there has not been any safety incidences with any USACE employees on the mission. No one has gotten hurt and that’s pretty awesome.”



“Take care, have fun, make memories and have a safe time,” Little said.



USACE is prepared and ready to respond to natural and human-made disasters and overseas contingencies. When disasters occur, USACE teams and other resources are mobilized from across the country to assist our local districts and offices to deliver our response missions.

Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024