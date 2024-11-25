Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Leaders Through Education in Carl R. Darnall Army Community Hospital (CRDAMC)

    Army Nurses, 2LT Benjamin P. Howe and LT Mary E. Kaleta, conducting training in CRDAMC.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Story by Maj. Sabas Salgado 

    126th FRSD

    CRDAMC has been a medical center with a long history of supporting innovation through medical care for Fort Cavazos, “The Great Place,” and the surrounding community of Killeen, Texas. It is also a teaching institution for several disciplines of medicine. It is an institute of medical training that helps develop some of the best leaders in the Army Nurse Corps.



    From 11 to 12 November 2024, Lieutenant (LT) Jonathan Gonzalez sought an opportunity to help improve processes in CRDAMC, having recently deployed to Iraq to support the Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve. Taking guidance from the Nursing Operations Cell in CRDAMC, they equipped him with all the tools to develop his training strategy. They taught him the importance of teaching evidence-based practice classes that comply with the Defense Health Agency. He collaborated with nurses from the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and the Medical-Surgical and Pediatric Unit to help deliver the best training possible. LT Gonzalez used a holistic approach to teaching critical skills in nursing. He understood the importance of a collaborative medical approach to healing our wounded warriors.



    The skills fair was a complete success. Service Member helped train 25 Soldiers and Civilians to complete their required individual critical task lists (ICTL) for CRDAMC. During the skills fair, organizers validated 68 ICTLs. Following the creation of a sustainable training platform, LT Gonzalez, in anticipation of his permanent change of station, mentored two officers to assume leadership of the program. The following CRDAMC skills will continue to improve and help the Army build better leaders as they implement innovative training strategies.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
