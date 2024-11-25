KFOR RC-E, JLSG, complete footbridge construction, symbolizing unity for the community of Zubin Potok

Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | Swiss Army engineers construct a pedestrian bridge over the Ibar River in Zubin Potok,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | Swiss Army engineers construct a pedestrian bridge over the Ibar River in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, Nov. 6, 2024, to be used by all members of the the municipality of Zubin Potok, including children on their way to school. This effort is part of KFOR’s daily mission to ensure freedom of movement in a safe and secure environment for all communities and people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler) see less | View Image Page

The NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East, in partnership with the KFOR Joint Logistic Support Group and the Canadian Boomer Legacy Fund, built a pedestrian bridge across the Ibar River in Kosovo to be used by the local community, including children on their way to school.



This bridge provides a passageway over the Ibar River as a quicker and safer option for the people to cross the river into the municipality of Zubin Potok. This bridge is especially important to the children who must cross the river on their way to school daily.



The bridge was built where a former one once stood. The previous footbridge was washed away during the floods of 2023, forcing citizens to walk all the way to the next traffic bridge, nearly a mile away.



The KFOR RC-E Swiss Liaison Monitoring Team recognized the stress that the absence of the bridge caused for the community and took the initiative to reach out to the KFOR Regional Command-East Civil-Military Cooperation team, also known as KFOR RC-E CIMIC, for assistance on the matter.



The KFOR RC-E CIMIC team connected with Swiss and Italian KFOR engineers to evaluate and plan the construction of a new bridge and then coordinated additional funding from the Canadian Boomer Legacy Fund.



“The CIMIC team is here in Kosovo for this reason- to establish formal relations with supporting organizations and work together to achieve the common goal of maintaining a safe and secure environment,” said KFOR RC-E CIMIC Chief, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Paige Ellen Bentley. “We’re happy to have an impact so that kids can get to school quickly and safely.”



Canada, Italy, the United States, and Switzerland contingents worked together to emplace a bridge that is safe and durable for years to come.

The metal bridge, sitting on concrete pylons, was custom designed for this specific section of the Ibar River.



The Swiss Army Engineers involved in the construction of the pedestrian bridge feel great pride in their contribution to the project.



The Platoon Leader of the Swiss Engineers, 1st Lt. Blendor Hasanaj, expressed that he is in the Swiss Army to make a difference, and he is willing to put in the work for a positive outcome, whether it’s for his nation or for others. He is happy to help the children of the community have a safer route that leads directly to their school.



The Swiss Army Engineers completed the construction of the bridge on Nov. 6, 2024.



To wrap-up the longstanding project, the municipality of Zubin Potok, along with KFOR and Canadian Boomer Legacy Fund officials joined together for the official donation ceremony and grand opening of the bridge, November 26, 2024.



The KFOR command team were included as speakers during the ceremony and spoke of the importance of uniting communities and KFOR’s commitment to assisting with projects such as the pedestrian bridge.



“Unity of people wins all,” said Italian Army Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani, KFOR commander. “Through unity we can overcome any challenge, no matter how difficult it is.”



The KFOR mission is to ensure that all communities in Kosovo are safe and secure and have freedom of movement. The pedestrian bridge will enable the people of Zubin Potok to commute safely and more efficiently.



“I urge you to remember the spirit of hard work and cooperation that brought this bridge into being as you move about the community,” said U.S. Army Col. Peter Helzer, KFOR RC-E commander. “Connect with each other as this bridge connects the land.”