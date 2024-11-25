Team McChord’s JA office keeps the mission on track

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The Judge Advocate office at the 62d Airlift Wing is essential to legal operations, offering services in military justice and civil law. By upholding military standards and supporting Airmen and their families, the JA office plays a vital role in ensuring mission readiness across Team McChord.



The paralegals and attorneys in the JA office collaborate closely ensuring cases are handled efficiently and effectively, with meticulous attention to detail.



“My primary responsibilities are drafting and reviewing legal documents,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Diana Galvan, 62d AW military law paralegal. “I draft up discharge packages, any demotion actions, nonjudicial punishments, letters of counseling, letters of admonishment and letters of reprimand.”



As a military justice paralegal, Galvan supports attorneys and the seamless processing of cases within the legal office.



“We have civil law and military justice law,” said Galvan. “Civil law [covers] legal assistance, and we provide support for deploying Airmen and their dependents. If they need a will or a power of attorney or anything notarized, we will do that. Adverse actions like NJP’s, LOC’s, LOR’s, any demotions, discharges, and courts, all fall under military justice.”



With JBLM being an Army-led installation, legal assistance for personal matters and general legal questions, is primarily handled by the Army’s legal office.



Galvan mentioned, as a paralegal, the most important skills to have are; attention to detail, good communication skills, organization skills, teamwork and creating a good work/life balance.



Balancing the demands of the job requires strong organizational skills and emotional resilience. Sensitive cases can be challenging, but the team’s supportive environment helps members manage these difficulties.



“The most difficult part of the job is hearing and seeing the details of certain cases,” Galvan explained. “It can be hard at times, but everyone will help you and be the emotional support team that supports you in any way you need.”



While the work can involve emotionally challenging cases, it also yields meaningful and positive results.



“It’s rewarding to see the outcome of how things end up at the end, especially when it comes to cases,” said Galvan. “I like being able to make a positive impact on people.”



For instance, the office recently facilitated a virtual power of attorney for a deployed service member, showcasing their adaptability and commitment to supporting Airmen regardless of location.



The JA office at the 62d AW exemplifies dedication, professionalism and the pursuit of justice. Their contributions ensure the mission and Airmen remain supported and ready for any challenge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:13 Story ID: 486311 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team McChord’s JA office keeps the mission on track, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.