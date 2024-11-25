Families Connect over Brunch with Chaplain of the Marine Corps

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke | U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr., chaplain of I Marine Expeditionary Force,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke | U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr., chaplain of I Marine Expeditionary Force, welcomes guests to a spouse brunch hosted by I MEF Religious Ministries at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 23, 2024. I MEF Religious Ministries’ spouse brunch brought together spouses of I MEF Marines and Sailors, aligning with the Marine Corps' focus on spiritual fitness as part of overall well-being. Spiritual fitness encompasses personal faith, foundational values, and moral living, fostered through participation in a supportive community, shared sacrifices for a greater cause, and a commitment to honor and character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The holiday season affords a sacred opportunity for service members and their loved ones to recharge, reconnect and reinvest in a foundational part of military service: family. Families from across I Marine Expeditionary Force enjoyed brunch with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey H. Cash, 21st Chaplain of the Marine Corps, for a morning of resiliency-building at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 23.



Cash has dedicated his 23-year career to the spiritual fitness of Marines and Sailors. Notably, his career began here at MCB Camp Pendleton, serving the Marines, Sailors and families of 1st Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division, by providing ministry during the opening months of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



After breaking bread, Cash underscored the pivotal role spouses play in enabling their Marines and Sailors to accomplish the mission.



“The spouse is the spiritual axis upon which everything turns,” stated Cash. “I challenge you to find a community where you can connect with something bigger and share that strength with each other.”



Spiritual fitness, one of the four pillars of Marine Corps Total Fitness, directs Marines to identify inner strength from higher purposes to live out the warfighting ethos with character and honor. For Marine Corps families, prioritizing spiritual fitness can build resiliency against unexpected challenges and the community of likeminded individuals supporting each other may lead to greater fulfilment in members’ lives.



“I draw strength from my faith, my husband’s resiliency, and my formative impact on my students,” explained Alyssa Loose, an elementary school teacher and spouse of a I MEF Marine. “Chaplain Cash’s remarks reinforce the continual need to strengthen and pour into our marriage.”



The spouse brunch paves the way for more I MEF Religious Ministries events that can provide community and purpose to I MEF spouses and families.



“The beauty of these events is their ability to bring us together and foster connections,” said Becky Cederholm, the spouse of Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I MEF. “We succeed when we connect with each other and our purpose.”



Marine Corps Total Fitness, a force-wide program, supports the well-being of Marines and their families through a holistic approach to fitness. The four fitness domains—physical, mental, spiritual, and social—cultivate a lethal, ready and resilient Marine Corps community.



Spouses and families of I MEF seeking more information on spiritual fitness resources can visit https://www.fitness.marines.mil/Resilience/Spiritual-Fitness/ or contact their command or installation chaplain, who can be found on the respective unit website.