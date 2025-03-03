Kentucky National Guard strengthens emergency preparedness through statewide county outreach

Photo By Milt Spalding | 2nd Lt. Samuel Feldman speaks to officials while 1st Lt Jadon Douglas looks on, Nov....... read more read more Photo By Milt Spalding | 2nd Lt. Samuel Feldman speaks to officials while 1st Lt Jadon Douglas looks on, Nov. 19 in Bardstown. Members of the Kentucky National Guard County Outreach Team speak to Nelson County Emergency Management and elected officials about emergency planning and to identify any shortfalls in resources where the Guard can assist. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Milt Spalding) see less | View Image Page

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- The Kentucky Army National Guard’s County Outreach Team met with Nelson County officials in Bardstown, Nov. 19, to discuss resources the Guard can offer in a local emergency.



The meeting was one of 22 scheduled throughout the Commonwealth to communicate with the newest leaders in these communities.



Second Lieutenant Samuel Feldman says face-to-face meetings foster interagency relationships, create a better understanding of the needs within each county, and improve ways the Guard can assist when an emergency strikes.



“We met with county officials here to streamline the movement of information and resources,” said Feldman. “Our goals are to establish a shared understanding of KYNG, KYEM, and local county roles and responsibilities to facilitate mutually beneficial training opportunities. Overall, we intend to increase preparedness within Kentucky. [But] I think the biggest thing is getting out there and putting faces with the names and not letting a disaster be the first time that we see these counties.”



Brad Metcalf, director of Nelson County Emergency Management, says that the opportunity to sit down with the Guard adds value to their county’s ability to call upon outside resources during an emergency.



“As a local EM director, I am always appreciative when the Kentucky National Guard meets with us on blue sky days,” said Metcalf. “It gives us the opportunity to learn about the programs and personnel they have to offer the counties. It also allows everyone to become familiar with contacts at the county and state level. This streamlines our efforts to respond to emergencies and reduces confusion in times of crisis.”



The Kentucky National Guard’s county outreach project started in late 2022. By August 2023, the team had visited all 120 counties in Kentucky.