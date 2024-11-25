Boyle Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Zachary Boyle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Zachary Boyle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) November 27, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Zachary Boyle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) November 27, 2024.



Boyle, from Lincoln, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to continue his family’s military legacy.



“My father was in the Navy, and he’s a person that I deeply love and admire,” Boyle said. “I’ve always strived to be like him. Joining the Navy will allow me to follow in his footsteps. Enlisting is also something that I’ve wanted to do because it allows me to give back to this great nation, as I feel strongly that this is part of my duty as an American. Now that I’ve been given this opportunity, I want to make the most of it.”



Boyle, 20, graduated from John Adams Academy where he was a member of the varsity soccer team and yearbook club. After high school, Boyle attended Sierra College and worked briefly in retail and sales.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Boyle is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Boyle, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“When I got here, my goal was to do my best to learn as much as possible,” said Boyle. “Receiving an award was never something that crossed my mind. I was shocked and honored when I was told I was going to be recognized. I’m so incredibly grateful to all my RDCs and the recruits in my division, as I do feel like this is a team award. Moving forward, I’m going to do my best to keep a positive attitude and put 100 percent into everything that I do. I’m motivated to become the best Sailor I can be.”



Boyle’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, Aircraft Handling (ABHC) Michail Allen, Chief Gunner’s Mate (GMC) Rodriguez Mitchell and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class (STG1) Adriana Ramirez-Parza, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“There’s no one else to thank for the success I’ve had here but my RDCs,” he said. “They taught me everything I need to know to be ready for the fleet. I’m not sure what I expected when I got here, but all of my RDCs were so knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile. They held us all to the same standard and inspired us to expect more from ourselves. I can honestly say that it is because of them that I now have the confidence in myself that I do. I’m excited to see what I can accomplish next.”



Along with his RDCs, Boyle found inspiration from his shipmates.



“Seaman Apprentice Quiton was our division’s yeoman and was someone I tried to model myself after from the first week of boot camp. Whenever there was a task, he was the only recruit who was always ready to respond. He was also incredibly polite and respectful to everyone, and his positive mindset was something that I admired. Although he probably doesn’t know it, he helped me to grow in so many different ways. I’m thankful that I was able to go through training and graduate alongside him.”



Boyle said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was getting comfortable with a new routine.



“Every day when you wake up, you have a set schedule,” said Boyle. “There are people who rely on and expect things of you, and upholding that standard every minute of the day can be a challenge. As time went on, I had to learn to get into the frame of mind that when I woke up, I had to be ready to go. This is how the RDCs conducted themselves, and so I decided I needed to do the same. Being ready on time and setting the example for others is something I started to take pride in, as it shows that you have discipline and can be counted upon.”



After graduation, Boyle will attend Navy Diver Prep Course School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for training in basic electrical and engineering courses, water adaptability and physical fitness.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.