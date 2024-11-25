Wounded Warrior Project- Project Odyssey

Photo By Spc. Dharyian Christian | U.S. Army soldiers Gio Rangel and Chayse Blas tackle a rock face in Bend, Oregon,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Dharyian Christian | U.S. Army soldiers Gio Rangel and Chayse Blas tackle a rock face in Bend, Oregon, during an outing hosted by Project Odyssey on Oct. 18, 2024. The program uses outdoor adventures to help soldiers mental health and also connect with peers in a supportive environment.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dharyian Christian, I Corps Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Strength and Comradery



JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — “Resilience isn’t built in a single moment, but forged in the fires of continuous growth and support.” Since its inception in 2007, Project Odyssey has provided life-changing support to veterans, but in December 2021, the program expanded to benefit active-duty soldiers.



In May 2024, a significant milestone for Project Odyssey was reached at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) when America’s First Corps, in partnership with the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, sent the first full group of 18 soldiers from JBLM to participate in the program in Bend, Oregon. The group consisted of enlisted soldiers ranging from Private to Staff Sergeant, who participated in an intensive and supportive environment to strengthen their mental health through engaging outdoor activities and guided workshops. These soldiers set out to discover the strength within themselves—together.



“The Wounded Warrior Project, including Project Odyssey”, said Meg Louk, the Project Odyssey Manager, “is meant to better the psychological well-being of soldiers, increase resilience, and offer overall support in their mental health and wellness in all aspects of life.”



Project Odyssey is an eight-week program that begins with a five-day mental health workshop, but it is no ordinary mental health program; it’s a journey into the heart of resilience. The first phase, a five-day workshop, combines mental health education with immersive outdoor activities like archery, kayaking, rock climbing, and mountain biking. These experiences push soldiers to new limits and provide a much-needed breath of fresh air. Here, they learn to overcome not just physical challenges, but the emotional battles within. Together, they bond over shared victories, newfound strengths, and the courage to confront the road ahead. During this time, soldiers receive comprehensive mental health education and learn critical resilience skills.



Following the initial workshop, soldiers continue the program through the Wounded Warrior Project, working to solidify the skills they’ve acquired. During these seven additional weeks, the program maintains a holistic approach, helping participants incorporate new coping strategies and build habits that support lasting mental health improvements.



In addition to the program’s counselors and mentors, a chaplain attends the Project Odyssey trips, providing spiritual support and conducting follow-up sessions to help soldiers stay on track with their mental health goals. This spiritual guidance adds another layer to Project Odyssey, underscoring its comprehensive approach to holistic wellness.



As Project Odyssey continues to expand across the Army, it marks a new era of empowerment for active-duty soldiers, one that puts mental well-being at the core of Army readiness. Soldiers return to their units renewed, ready not only to serve but to thrive—equipped with resilience, purpose, and the knowledge that their journey forward is one of strength and limitless potential. Through Project Odyssey, soldiers are discovering what it truly means to rise and continue rising, unshaken by life’s battles and driven to embrace the fullest version of themselves.



Project Odyssey strengthens the Army's most valuable resource—its people.



-30-