Carteret County MAC Honors Service Persons of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Declan J. Barrett, an aviation hydraulic mechanic, assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, center left, and U.S. Coast Guard Gunners Mate 2nd Class Matthew Wiesmann, firearm's instructor with U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, are photographed at a Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee Service Person of the Chamber ceremony, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Barret and Wiesmann were recognized for their performance of duty and commitment to volunteering within the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by D.S. Resch)

The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Declan Barret, an aviation hydraulic mechanic, assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Coast Guard Gunners Mate 2nd Class Matthew Wiesmann, firearm’s instructor with U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, as the Service Persons of the Quarter, during a ceremony at the Cherry Point Public House, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. The honorees were recognized for their significant volunteer work within in the local community and contributions to their commands through various deployments and billets.



Barret has accumulated 194.5 hours of volunteer work at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, North Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alan Colvin, an aircraft intermediate level hydraulic mechanic, and Barret’s staff non-commissioned officer, remarked that he strives every day to become more proficient in his MOS and commits his free time to having a positive impact on the community, making him stand out from his peers and well deserving of this honor.



During an extended absence of his supervisor, Wiesmann assumed the role of armory supervisor at U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, skillfully managing all arms, ammunition, and explosives operations in support of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and 16 subordinate units.