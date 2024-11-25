Maxwell Highlight: Meet the NCO behind Maxwell's $24 million dollar network

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. --

In a role that demands precision and adaptability, Staff Sgt. Sarah Massengill stands out as a dedicated leader within the 42nd Communications Squadron.



Massengill serves as the flight chief of operations where she leads a team committed to sustaining and enhancing critical communications and IT capabilities. Her efforts support Air University, the 42nd Air Base Wing, and numerous mission partners.



Role and Mission Support



In her role, Massengill oversees a team of 26 military personnel, civilians, and contractors who provide essential communications, network, and IT support across two installations. She manages the operation and maintenance of a $24 million network, ensuring seamless communication for more than 13,000 local students and 250,000 global students, benefiting over 60,000 total force personnel.



Why They Serve



Massengill originally joined to discover her purpose and defend her country but as time went on her reasoning evolved into becoming a role model for future Airmen.



“I joined the service to discover my purpose in life and I am passionate about my country and the protection of its people,” said Massengill “I have reenlisted twice now because of my desire to be a guide, a leader, and to set an example and a standard for what it means to be an Airman.”



The Bigger Picture



Massengill contributes directly to the defense of the United States' cyberspace through her mission.



“Serving in the military means defending our nation and its interests. The mission I directly serve sustains and enhances cyberspace capabilities to defend our nation's interests from attack,” said Massengill.



Overcoming Challenges



Throughout her career, Massengill has overcome numerous challenges shaping her into the person she is today.



“I have overcome highly stressful situations, long periods away from home as well as physical challenges in my time serving,” said Massengill.



Words of Wisdom



Reflecting on her journey, Massengill offered advice to her younger self: “Build on your strengths.” She also shared a leadership mantra that continues to guide her: “Leadership should be viewed as stewardship.”



Tips for Success



To those seeking success in their careers, Massengill recommends the following:



Pay close attention.

Prioritize appropriately.

Practice resiliency.

