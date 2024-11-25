Building Readiness Together: SURFLANT Holds Joint Captain’s and Spouse Summit

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. David Carter | Surface Force Atlantic leaders and their spouses listen to a brief at SURFLANTS...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. David Carter | Surface Force Atlantic leaders and their spouses listen to a brief at SURFLANTS Captain’s Summit and inaugural SAIL LOFT Spouse Summit at Naval Station Norfolk, VA, Nov. 19-20, 2024. The bi-annual Captain’s Summit focuses on building cohesion across Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s 70 warship Captains. This year’s ‘first-of-its-kind’ combined event included CO and CMC spouses and provided an opportunity for them to participate in important discussions and presentations on topics related to building combat readiness see less | View Image Page

By Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs



Norfolk, VA – Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) hosted a Captain’s Summit alongside the inaugural SAIL LOFT Spouse Summit at Naval Station Norfolk, VA, Nov. 19-20, 2024.



The bi-annual Captain’s Summit focuses on building cohesion across Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s 70 warship Captains. This year’s ‘first-of-its-kind’ combined event included CO and CMC spouses and provided an opportunity for them to participate in important discussions and presentations on topics related to building combat readiness



More than 150 senior leaders and spouses from across the Atlantic Surface Force attended the two-day event. Sessions included onboarding, warrior toughness, and building team cohesion—all designed to improve SURFLANT’s ability to generate forces who are ready on arrival to fight and win.



“These summits are an investment in our number one combat advantage—our people,” said Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “I was so excited our CO and CMC spouses could attend, as our families are such an important element for our combat readiness."



A key aspect of the event was including leadership spouses in discussions about the responsibilities and challenges their military spouses face, offering them a deeper insight into the complexities of military operations and decision-making processes.



“I’m thankful they took the time to include spouses in the event, because I like to think we’re a critical part of the success,” said Carol Tiley, whose husband commands USS Nitze (DDG 94). “I enjoyed learning about all the programs going on and getting a glimpse into captain’s discourse and the thought that goes into the decision-making process for positively impacting the command.”



During a ship handling experience at the Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, spouses were also able to get a first-hand look at the shiphandling necessary for surface warfare officers. Through these types of interactive activities, spouses were able to see the realistic training that is available and provided from commissioning throughout their career.



The summit provided attendees with unique opportunities to explore both military and spouse-specific topics in separate sessions, while also engaging in joint discussion panels and Q&A sessions with senior surface force leaders and subject matter experts in and out of uniform. For many, the networking opportunities underscored the collaborative spirit of the military community, highlighting the importance of connection and mutual support across all levels.



"This summit has awarded me the opportunity to see the military from a different perspective," said Ariel Ampier, whose husband serves as the Command Senior Chief aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21). "It taught me that I am not alone and that it truly takes a village."



One session that included all attendees was focused on the new Surface Warfare Command Leadership Assessment (SWCLA) program. SWCLA was developed as part of a data-driven approach to talent management, based on leadership and experience. The program is designed to develop and prepare Navy surface warfare officers to effectively serve in command at sea and effectively lead in dynamic maritime environments.



The SWCLA is the new process to assesses Commanding Officer candidates in a board setting, where each candidate has access to follow-on leadership coaching. Board members include a senior enlisted leader, an operational psychologist, and post-command Captains.



By fostering a shared knowledge of these processes, the summit aimed to strengthen team cohesion, enabling both military personnel and their spouses to work together more effectively, support one another, and contribute to the overall success of the mission.



“Having spouses attend the SWCLA session was an amazing opportunity for the long-term effectiveness and success of the program,” said SURFLANT Force Master Chief Jon Lonsdale. “We know how essential spouses and families are to the holistic ability of our warfighters and providing them a better understanding of how we assess leaders will better enable them to support the initiative from the home front.”