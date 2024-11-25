Saluting Service

Soldiers from the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, along with partners in excellence, joined the University of South Carolina in its annual Salute to Service football game held Nov. 23 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood started the game by leading the crowd in the “Gamecocks” cheer.
At halftime, trainees and cadre from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment stood in formation while a color guard and rifle salute team from the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy rendered honors, and the 282nd Army Band played.
The Soldiers would witness the University of South Carolina Gamecocks defeat the Wofford Terriers, 56-12.
