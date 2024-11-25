Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saluting Service

    241123-A-JU979-9923

    Staff Sgt. Micah Perala, a drill sergeant leader with the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, along with partners in excellence, joined the University of South Carolina in its annual Salute to Service football game held Nov. 23 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood started the game by leading the crowd in the “Gamecocks” cheer.

    At halftime, trainees and cadre from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment stood in formation while a color guard and rifle salute team from the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy rendered honors, and the 282nd Army Band played.

    The Soldiers would witness the University of South Carolina Gamecocks defeat the Wofford Terriers, 56-12.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
