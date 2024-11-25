Barracks 2030: Contractors Hired to Improve, Streamline Barracks Maintenance and Quality of Life

The 39th Commandant’s goal of professionalizing barracks management is officially underway as more than 40 contracted barracks managers have been brought aboard to manage 140 bachelor enlisted quarters (BEQ) across Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune.



Beginning last September, barracks managers were hired and trained in three separate phases, with the most current batch of hires concluding their formal training last week. Currently there are managers assigned to Marine Force Special Operations Command, II Marine Expeditionary Force, II MEF Information Group, 2nd Marine Division, School of Infantry-East, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, Headquarters and Support Battalion, and Weapons Training Battalion. The current group of contracted barracks managers will be assigned to 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 8th Communication Battalion and Wounded Warrior Battalion-East.



In support of the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ planning guidance, Marine Corps Installations East has made these initial steps to improve and streamline barracks management and reporting processes for Marines living there enabling them to focus on their primary mission.



Barracks managers will improve responsiveness to Marines’ requests from initial check ins to room inspections and maintenance repairs. “The ultimate goal of the civilianized barracks manager program is to improve the quality of life for Marines who live in the barracks,” said Bill Gallagher, director of Bachelor Housing Division, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune.



As part of those quality-of-life improvements, the new barracks managers will actively track room assignments in the Enterprise Military Housing database and ensure each room and furnishings are ready for new occupants. Additionally, they will be fully proficient in the use of MAXIMO, the Marine Corps’ program for submitting maintenance requests and tracking when repairs have been completed or are overdue.



The Barracks 2030 plan is the most consequential infrastructure investment plan to-date according to Gen. Eric Smith who also acknowledged the condition of many facilities is the result of years of deferred maintenance and will take several budget cycles to restore or replace them.



To that end, commanders and senior enlisted leaders remain committed to the eventual management, modernization, and material improvements for every BEQ on MCB Camp Lejeune.



"The quality of life for our Marines in the barracks is of the utmost importance to me and the entire team as it directly relates to combat readiness,” said Col Ralph J. Rizzo Jr., commander, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “When our Marines and Sailors have a safe, comfortable, and supportive living environment, they are better able to focus on their mission. By investing in our barracks, we are investing in their success, their resilience, and their readiness to project combat power at the time and place of our Nation’s choosing. It is our duty as leaders to provide them with the best possible conditions to thrive, and I am committed to ensuring our installation is a place where every Marine and Sailor can live, work, and train to their full potential.”

