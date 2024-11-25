Army Reserve Ambassador receives ‘Delivering on the Promise Award’

Courtesy Photo | Edna Cummings, Maryland Army Reserve Ambassador, received the “Delivering on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Edna Cummings, Maryland Army Reserve Ambassador, received the “Delivering on the Promise Award” during the Oct. 28 Salute to Heroes Gala hosted by the Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation. Cummings was recognized for her advocacy on behalf of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first-and-only all-Black, all-female Army unit to deploy overseas during World War II. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GREENBELT, Md. – “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy!” shared Edna Cummings, Maryland Army Reserve Ambassador, following the Oct. 28 Salute to Heroes Gala hosted by the Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation.



Cummings attended the inaugural gala and received the “Delivering on the Promise Award” for her advocacy on behalf of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first-and-only all-Black, all-female Army unit to deploy overseas during World War II.



The VHWF is a non-profit organization whose mission is “to build, educate, and maintain resource networks to support the complex physical, social, and emotional health needs of veteran communities across the nation.”



Cummings not only met that mission - she surpassed it as her valiant efforts on behalf of the “Six Triple Eight” helped earn the unit the Congressional Gold Medal for their service during World War II.



“Edna Cummings immediately came to mind when the VHWF issued a call for nominations for the awards gala,” said Douglas Reed, Army Reserve Ambassador At Large. “Her dedication as a U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador and her advocacy for the ‘Six Triple Eight’ made her an outstanding candidate.



With service to veterans, families, professionals, and the community for the past 10 years, it only seems fitting for the VHWF to have “A decade of healing, a legacy of hope,” as this year’s theme.



“Similar to my ARA duties, these types of foundations work to connect veterans with their communities,” said Cummings. “Veterans have created legacies within their families and communities. I sincerely hope that other veterans will pursue their passion and share their stories.”



When asked how she felt in the moment of being a recipient of the “Delivering on the Promise” award, Cummings said, “I never considered that an esteemed organization such as the VHWF would take notice of my work on behalf of the ‘Six Triple Eight;’ I am happy and humbled.”