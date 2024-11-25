Goodfellow hosts Annual Santa's Market & Base Open House

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 312th Training Squadron browse different travel...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 312th Training Squadron browse different travel cups for sale during the 42nd annual Santa’s Market and 2nd annual Base Open House at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2024. Santa’s Market originated as a small holiday craft market for students on base and has grown to a large-scale community experience with more than 100 vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico) see less | View Image Page

The 17th Training Wing hosted over 3,000 visitors for the 42nd annual Santa’s Market and 2nd annual Base Open House at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, on Nov. 23.





Santa’s Market is an annual holiday-themed festival that is a tradition for Goodfellow, but this year the installation expanded the event by coordinating demonstrations and having base tours showcasing some of Goodfellow's daily operations.



“Bringing everyone together is my favorite part of events like this,” said Joshua Driskell, 17 Force Support Squadron Arts and Crafts Program director. “Everyone has a smile on their face, the community looks forward to us hosting it and seeing everyone’s enjoyment makes this so great.”





The event allowed vendors to come on base to share their art and merchandise with the community. Goodfellow showcased its capabilities and let the many service members who make up the 17th TRW share a little bit of the mission that occurs at Goodfellow every day.





Originating as a small holiday craft market for students on base, Santa’s Market has grown into a large-scale community experience with more than 70 vendors and a large involvement with the San Angelo and Goodfellow communities.





“Santa’s Market is a way to give back to the community in a small way, showing how much we appreciate their unwavering support,” said Driskell. “It’s a way for us to support our local vendors, showcase our community's talents and let students get in some shopping before the holidays.”





Visitors viewed demonstrations of the 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs and a live training aircraft fire from the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy. Visitors also had the opportunity to take bus tours of the base showcasing various historic memorials, training campuses and generally what life on a military installation is like.





The annual Santa’s Market and Base Open House offered an opportunity for community members to not only get some Christmas shopping done, but also as an opportunity to see the base and the mission that the San Angelo community helps to support.