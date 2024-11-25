DHA Hospitals Honored for Surgical Excellence

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | The surgery team poses for a photo prior to the robotic surgery in an operating room...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | The surgery team poses for a photo prior to the robotic surgery in an operating room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, June 23, 2023. (DOD photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized three Defense Health Agency hospitals. This recognition is for their outstanding surgical care.

These hospitals are:



• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

• Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

• Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center



They’re among 77 facilities honored by this program.



What is the ACS NSQIP program?

The ACS NSQIP® program evaluates hospitals based on how well they prevent complications and improve outcomes for surgical patients. To earn the Meritorious distinction, hospitals had to perform exceptionally well in eight key areas. These include:

• Mortality

• Cardiac: cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction

• Surgical site infections

• Pneumonia

• Unplanned intubations

• Ventilator > 48 hours

• Renal failure

• Urinary Tract Infection



“This recognition shows the skill and dedication of our surgical teams, as well as the entire staff at these hospitals,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “It highlights the quality of care given to our service members, retirees, and their families.”



How does ACS NSQIP work?

ACS NSQIP® is a nationally recognized program. It helps hospitals measure and improve surgical outcomes. Participating hospitals collect data on their patients’ recovery after surgery. The ACS analyzes this data to create reports. The hospitals can then use these reports to make improvements.

In 2023, 609 hospitals met the requirements for the Meritorious distinction. Of those, only 77 were recognized for exceptional outcomes. This includes:



• “All Cases” category. This includes all surgeries.

• “High Risk” category. This focuses on complex cases.



Walter Reed and Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center earned recognition in the “All Cases” category. Naval Medical Center Portsmouth earned recognition in both “All Cases” and “High Risk.”



How is military medicine leading the way?

These three military hospitals have consistently shown their commitment to patient safety and high-quality care. This recognition shows that the Military Health System is on par, and at times surpassing top civilian hospitals for surgical excellence.



“This data helps us see what’s working and where we can improve,” Cordts said. “It allows us to provide the best possible care. And also continually raise the standard for our patients.”



For military hospitals, this achievement reflects a system-wide focus on using evidence-based practices. The goal is to deliver world-class care. The recognition also highlights the efforts of surgeons, nurses, and support staff working together to improve patient outcomes.



A commitment to quality

For patients, the ACS NSQIP® recognition is a sign of trust. It reassures them that these hospitals prioritize their safety and recovery.



Walter Reed, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center are not only providing excellent care, but they are also setting a benchmark for others to follow.



“These achievements are more than awards. They reflect our commitment to innovation, teamwork, and the highest standards of care,” Cordts said. “The DHA continues expanding its quality improvement programs. These hospitals are examples of how dedication to using data to improve performance and embracing teamwork can transform patient care.”



