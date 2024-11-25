$8.72M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NSA Souda Bay

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $8.72 million fixed price indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract modification, Nov.26, 2024, to IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. for base operations support (BOS) services at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece.



The contract modification provides for an additional 12 months of BOS services while exercising option year seven for recurring and non-recurring work under the previously awarded basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $63.97 million.



“Overall, Base Operating Service contracts are essential to the success of military operations," NAVFAC EURAFCENT director of public works Juan Jimenez Arocho said. "BOS contracts include services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, transportation and many other services that keep the installation operating on a daily basis.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed in this contract includes management and administration, harbor security, galley operations, unaccompanied housing, facility management, facilities investment, custodial services, pest control, integrated solid waste services, grounds maintenance, utility management, wastewater, and transportation services.



This option period will be from Jan.1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NSA Souda Bay, Greece.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3979543/



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.





For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil

