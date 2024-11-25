USAG Japan, Zama City enhance partnership through local festival

Photo By Noriko Kudo | U.S. Army Garrion Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter, third from right, and Command...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | U.S. Army Garrion Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter, third from right, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio, second from right, pose for a photo with Zama Mayor Mito Sato, right, and Zamarin, the city’s mascot, while attending the city’s Hometown Festival Nov. 17. The festival included food and wares from local vendors, as well as traditional Japanese performances. see less | View Image Page

ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan leadership attended a neighboring city’s festival here Nov. 17, which helped enhance the partnership between the Army and its host nation, the garrison commander said.



The city of Zama’s 39th annual Hometown Festival gave Col. Marcus Hunter and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, along with Hunter’s family, the chance to experience the food and wares of local vendors, as well as traditional Japanese performances.



Kazumi Naito, chairman of the Zama City Chamber of Commerce, said the festival is a showcase for the city’s locally produced vegetables, cuisine and other goods. The live entertainment also highlights Zama’s connection to Japan’s history, he said.



Showcasing the festival to garrison leadership and encouraging Camp Zama families to attend the event helps bring the two communities together, Naito said.



“Zama City and the Camp Zama community have a great partnership as neighbors,” he said. “Experiencing each other’s cultures at open-post events and local festivals like this one is a great opportunity for both sides to get to know each other better and build a stronger relationship.”



Hunter echoed the comments, adding that getting to interact at the event with people like Zama Mayor Mito Sato, Chamber of Commerce representatives, and other city personnel was a great opportunity to come together and share in one of the many fun activities the city offers.



“We are essentially adopted members of the community of Zama City,” Hunter said. “In every way, it means a lot to be able to get back and share [in events] with the city.”