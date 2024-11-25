USAF 623rd ACS, USMC test sensor integration for superior command & control

Photo By Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus | A U.S. Marine Corps Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system emits radar signals during a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus | A U.S. Marine Corps Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system emits radar signals during a cooperation training at Marine Corps Camp Foster, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. The G/ATOR provides air defense and surveillance capability and is used to locate enemy weapon systems. As the stand-in force aviation combat element, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing utilizes expeditionary advanced bases to expand kill chain functions and bridge Marine aviation command and control, sensor, and firing capabilities across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus) see less | View Image Page

The teams used the Marine Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar, or G/ATOR, which helps provide enhanced tactical situational awareness.



The current Air Force Control & Reporting Center (CRC) is designed for persistent operations for weeks or months in the same location. The CRC deploys with multiple shelters, tactical vehicles, and supplies built to accommodate communications and data collection platforms to guide tactical units within an area of operations.



Now, TOC-L provides users with a smaller, more efficient way to deploy the same capability and distribute that capability across an area of operations. This is something the U.S. Air Force members from Kadena experienced firsthand.



“The training allowed operators to move freely, maintaining communications and situational awareness of the instruments,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jack Langlais, 623rd ACS officer in charge of command and control systems management.



TOC-L comes with an entirely new suite of antennas and communications equipment, including an integrated satellite system, which enables battle managers to conduct short-to-medium-range radar surveillance, air defense, and air traffic control missions.



Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders use the G/ATOR as a single-source solution with multiple roles to meet ground weapons radar location requirements.



“Having a tactical radar for our engineering team allows us to develop expert knowledge of the radar’s functionality and capability,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tae Burgess, MACS-4 aviation radar technician.



The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR’s primary function is air surveillance, allowing commanders enhanced capabilities to detect and track adversary aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, mortars, artillery, etc.



“The G/ATOR team was able to field test, collect data in collaboration with the Air Force across the Pacific and verify theories to improve the radar’s performance and support the warfighter,” said Burgess.



The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR has been used in bilateral training operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command including Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Tinian and Guam.



“The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR provides us with a much more expeditionary asset, bringing setup and teardown to less than 30 minutes,” said Burgess. “The setup requires a crew of four Marines to accomplish while the older model required a crew of 10 and over 8 hours to set up.”



The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR is built to meet the evolving needs of the services and is ideal for INDOPACOM forces to provide enhanced sensing and targeting capabilities to the joint force.



“This is the first time we've been able to hook up our TOC-L to the MACS-4 TPS 80 radar, which is a big deal because it extends our capabilities and the Marine's capabilities on command and control for all of Okinawa,” said U.S. Air Force Cap. Grey Hodson, 623rd ACS deputy chief of weapons and tactics. “We can deploy together and extend our capabilities for all of Japan – extending to Korea and Guam, and all of the other remote locations.”