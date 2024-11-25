Holiday Safety: Important Tips to Keep in Mind

Photo By Max Lonzanida | A view of Maryland House, which is along historic Dillingham Boulevard aboard Naval...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | A view of Maryland House, which is along historic Dillingham Boulevard aboard Naval Station Norfolk; aptly named called by some as Admirals Row. The homes serve as Flag Officers Housing, and were once part of the 1907 Jamestown Exposition. The exposition homes and surrounding areas known as Sewells Point were eventually purchased and incorporated into what was to become Naval Station Norfolk shortly after the United States Entered World War One. The homes were open for tours during the Holiday Homes Tour, hosted by the Tidewater Officers Spouses Association. During the tour of the homes, Darcy Sink, Volunteer Coordinator with the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, coordinated volunteer docents from the museum; and the museum’s Registrar, Katherine Renfrew, provided historical information about the homes to aid in meaningful interpretation and provided educational booklets for distribution. Pennsylvania House, served as a staging point, with refreshments and craft and unique gifts for sale via TOSA’s Tidewater Collection. Proceeds from sales are donated to charitable organizations that support military families. TOSA is dedicated to providing morale, friendship and community service opportunities to all officer spouses in the Hampton Roads Region of Virginia. The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is one of several museums that are operated by the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum maintains an archives, artifact processing and storage, and special collections facility aboard Naval Station Norfolk; and also provides research assistance by appointment along with historical presentations at their H9 facility. To inquire, contact their registrar at Katherine.Renfrew@navy.mil or at (757) 445-6844. (US Navy Photo by Clay Farrington/Released). see less | View Image Page

The Center for Security Forces Safety Manager shared helpful safety tips and reminders with staff in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. The brief was given during the command’s quarterly all-hands call at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 21.



“Avoid running cords and wires across common walking areas, keep outdoor steps and stairs clear, and make multiple trips instead of carrying so much you’re unable to see where you are going,” said Fred Christian, safety manager at the Center for Security Forces, speaking about holiday safety.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), during the 2023 holiday season, 14,900 people were treated at hospital emergency rooms because of holiday decorating mishaps. The CPSC also states that Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking-related fires.



“Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from all heat sources, including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, and space heaters,” emphasized Christian. “Also, never use your kitchen oven to heat your home!”



The Naval Safety Center recommends placing turkey fryers at least ten feet away from any structures and on a level surface. Ensure the turkey or item to be cooked is fully thawed, always monitor the fryer, and have a dry powder or multipurpose fire extinguisher nearby.



Christian also highlighted the importance of ensuring chimneys are cleaned and inspected by a professional, and if space heaters are used in the home, ensure they have a safety tip-over switch and are turned off before bed.



The CPSC cites cooking as the leading cause of residential fires, and the average number of cooking-related fires occurring on Thanksgiving Day is 14,000, which is more than three times the daily average for the remaining year.



“People should perform smoke and carbon monoxide alarm checks every month and replace units that are more than ten years old,” said Christian. “Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning in the United States.”



Christian further explained that smoke alarms should be installed on every level of a home and placed in the bedrooms and outside of sleeping areas, either on the ceiling or high on the wall. For family members with hearing difficulties or who are deaf, install special alarms, strobe lights, or bed-shakers to alert them of danger.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the busiest time of the year to be on the road. According to NHTSA, there were 326 people killed in traffic accidents in 2022, of which 43 percent were not wearing their seatbelts. On the eve of Thanksgiving Day, 35 percent of 100 drivers killed in fatal traffic accidents were impaired by alcohol.



“When traveling, plan early,” encouraged Christian. “Ensure you have an emergency kit, especially if traveling in remote areas. Be well rested, leave early, and anticipate heavy traffic. Most importantly, ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled in properly no matter how long or short the travel time will be.”



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually in Force Protection, Expeditionary Warfare, Code of Conduct, Law Enforcement, and Small Craft Operations. It has training locations across the United States and worldwide, “Where Training Breeds Confidence.