Fulford relinquishes command of 1st Marine Division to Savage

Photo By Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, left, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the incoming commanding general of 1st MARDIV, salute passing Marines during the division's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin)

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford relinquished command of 1st Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26.



After he relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Savage, Fulford was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in preparation for his next assignment as the deputy commander of U.S. European Command.



Since July, Fulford has served as the commanding general for the division’s 19,000 Marines and Sailors. Although his time was short, Fulford led the division through a demanding series of summer exercises, with Marines and Sailors deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and South America.



“When Gen. Fulford took command of this great division, he talked about the previous commanding generals that are on the wall...” said Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force. “They haunt him, in a good way. They make his commitment to this division, every day, real.”



Fulford recalled his time at 1st Marine Division, emphasizing the close ties and connections the Blue Diamond has to offer, as well as those who came before him. He also thanked the service members and families who came to support him during his transition from the division to EUCOM.



“There is something about this division that I did not fully appreciate until I had the opportunity to be ‘Blue Diamond Six,’” said Fulford. “There is a unique and sacred connection unmatched, humbly speaking, anywhere else in the United States Marine Corps. There is a connection with our past, our present, our future, the communities we serve, and our Gold Star families.”



For his part, Savage will have the chance to re-establish the connections with the Blue Diamond’s legacy that he built while serving at various levels within the division over his three decades as a Marine officer.



“This is truly coming home for us,” said Savage, of his family returning to the Blue Diamond. “You walk through that command post and you feel the legacy – the wars we fought, the battles we won, the heroes, the Navy Cross and Medal of Honor recipients – it just hits you. You’re not doing it for the picture on the wall, you’re doing it for what it represents.”