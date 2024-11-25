Mustang of the Week: A1C Ryan Galloway

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – A blue backdrop with white text; the computer language that digitizes innovation and communication.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Galloway, 51st Communications Squadron network vulnerability technician, is fluent in the scripting language and assists Osan Air Base in remaining mission-ready. His efforts earned him the recognition of Mustang of the Week at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Nov. 29, 2024.



Galloway’s passion for computer science began at 8-years-old and continues as he expertly supports the 51st CS in improving the shop's efficiency. Today, Galloway is a key executor of the 51st CS mission to enable fast-paced data operations and defend the base from malware and viruses.



“I work in vulnerability management for the base communication squadron, identifying vulnerabilities on computers, servicing and promptly remediating them,” expressed Galloway. “With strong and persistent cyber adversaries, my job ensures that our base network stays as least exploitable as possible.”



Galloway's passion and drive to learn are reflected both professionally and personally, as he is currently working towards a bachelor's degree in computer science. He led the creation and implementation of two new scripts to help improve the quality of base communications and execute prompt updates for computer software.



“Every day, new and old situations pose unique challenges; just because it's the same situation doesn't mean it's the same solution,” explains Galloway. “It creates an ever-expanding learning environment for us in the shop where we constantly have to organize and prioritize requests because network communications are ingrained in our everyday responsibilities.”

