Airmen, civilians unite to save mother, son from submerged vehicle

Photo By Airman Joey Weis-Petticord | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Hiday, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Christian Munoz, assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing, pose in front of the retention pond where they saved a mother and her child in Navarre, Florida, November 25, 2024. Hiday, Munoz and several civilians came together to rescue a mother and her young son from a submerged vehicle in a retention pond in Navarre, Florida, on Nov. 3, and their efforts were recognized during a ceremony at Holley-Navarre Fire District Station 45 for saving the lives of the victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)

The night was quiet in Navarre, Florida, until a deafening crash shattered the stillness. Moments later, cries for help echoed through the darkness.



“All I could think was, someone is dying,” an Airman recalled.



A car had veered off the road, crashing through a fence and flipping into a retention pond. The cab quickly filled with water, trapping its passengers. In a race against time, multiple community members leaped into action, rushing to the aid of a mother and her young son.



Among the rescuers were Senior Airman Kyle Hiday, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, 1st Lt. Christian Munoz, assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing, and several civilians. Their quick actions ensured the survival of the victims and were recognized during a ceremony at Holley-Navarre Fire Station 45 on Nov. 25, 2024.



“I’ve been doing this job for a long time, and I’ve been called to incidents where people were submerged in lakes, canals, and rivers,” said Jason Martino, Holley-Navarre Fire Department battalion chief. “Rarely, if ever, do you rescue a viable victim who survives without any deficits. Without the quick actions of those involved, this would not be a happy ending.”



A night of heroism



Munoz was relaxing in his apartment in the evening of Nov. 3, when the crash broke the silence. Startled, he ran to the window and saw a vehicle submerged in the retention pond across the street. Without hesitation, he sprinted toward the scene, shouting for someone to call 911.



When he reached the fence surrounding the pond, he climbed over and jumped nearly 10 feet into the dark water. The chill enveloped him as he waded to the vehicle. Feeling his way through the murky water, Munoz worked swiftly to locate the passengers.



On the opposite side of the car, a civilian managed to pull the mother from the wreckage.



As others performed CPR on her, Munoz, with the help of another bystander, extracted the unconscious boy. Placing him on a flat surface, they began administering CPR.



After several tense minutes of compressions, water bubbled from the boy’s mouth. Rescuers turned him on his side, and he finally gasped for air.



“I was in the right place, at the right time, surrounded by the right people to help that night,” said Munoz. “A group of people who didn’t know each other at all worked together in a moment to help someone who needed it.”



Airman and wife join the rescue



Hiday and his wife, Madison, had just arrived home when they heard the crash.



As the couple approached the scene, they saw chaos unfolding. Without hesitation, they climbed over the fence and down a steep 15-foot embankment to assist Munoz in the rescue effort.



Hiday worked alongside Munoz, using every resource at their disposal to free the trapped passengers. Meanwhile, Madison, who is CPR-certified, began performing life-saving measures on the unconscious mother.



The mother regained consciousness and, with Kyle and Madison’s help, remained calm until paramedics took over.



“No one ever leaves the house thinking that it could be their last time driving,” Hiday reflected. “This experience will stay with me for the rest of my life. It reminded me how important it is to be prepared.”



Recognition and reflection



The combined efforts of Airmen, civilians, and first responders saved the lives of the mother and her son that night, according to the fire department.



“This incredible act of courage and quick thinking exemplifies the Air Commando mindset–dedication, professionalism, and selflessness both on and off duty,” said Col. Patrick Dierig, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing. “At Hurlburt Field, we cultivate a culture where readiness is not just about mission execution but also about being prepared to step up when our community needs us. These actions underscore the values of our Airmen and their families, who embody what it means to put ‘Mission First’ no matter the circumstances.”



As Dierig praised the selfless actions of the Airmen and civilians, Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, commander of the 492nd SOW, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Munoz's exceptional bravery and embodiment of the unit's legacy.



"Munoz is the living embodiment of the 492nd SOW Carpetbagger legacy—a legacy of fearless determination to execute the mission, no matter the cost,” said Wnetrzak. “When the call to act came, he answered with unwavering resolve, proving that when lives hang in the balance, the men and women of the 492nd stand ready to act."



For Munoz, Hiday, and Madison, it was a moment that will remain etched in their memories.



The Holley Navarre Fire Department held a recognition ceremony to honor the life-saving efforts of the rescuers. Thanks to their quick thinking and selflessness, what began as a potentially tragic accident ended with lives saved and a community coming together to save their own.