On Tuesday, December 3, Lyster Army Health Clinic will host a blood drive on Fort Novosel. The LifeSouth blood mobile will be onsite at Lyster from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.



Staff Sgt. Crockett Wessels, Laboratory Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC), stated, “We choose December 3, because it's Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”



While many focus on financial donations or volunteering, donating blood is a simple yet life-saving act of generosity. Every pint of blood donated can help save up to three lives, and with the ongoing need for blood during the winter months, this is a critical time to lend a hand.



Wessels concluded, “Donating blood is a selfless act by one person to help save the lives of others. Blood cannot be manufactured, and local hospitals rely on blood donors to make sure blood is on the shelf to help patients in their moment of need. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet less than 3 percent donate annually.”



To stay up to date on future blood drives, follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2024 Date Posted: 11.26.2024 17:43 Story ID: 486228 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lyster Hosts Blood Drive on Giving Tuesday, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.