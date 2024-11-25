SMDC commander addresses educators

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, addresses the Commission on Administration during the 2024 Alabama Community College Association professional development event Nov. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. Gainey discussed insight into how to stay engaged with leaders as well as how to be successful as a leader. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Army leader encouraged educational professionals while promoting leadership, development and advancement in the Alabama community college system.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, addressed the Commission on Administration during the 2024 Alabama Community College Association, or ACCA, professional development event Nov. 25 in Montgomery.



“What I have learned is that teams are built on trust,” Gainey said. “You have to bring your team in, share your vision with them, and share how you are going to move forward with that vision.



“If everybody doesn’t feel they are a part of the team, you are not going to have a fully functioning organization,” he added. “If you do not change, you essentially lose. Being able to change and keep an organization flexible is one path to success.”



Gainey said one of the most important tools in his “toolbox” has been feedback. He added that he cannot lead properly if he is not connecting with the team and said he cannot connect with his team if not intentionally creating avenues for them to share their questions, concerns and dreams for the future of the missions and the command.



“I like to highlight the things that are important to me, and then right up front, talk to the organization eye-to-eye and face-to-face and give them the opportunity to embrace what I embrace,” Gainey said. “Then when I get out into the formations, there is that connectivity and build up our team from there. Even the higher I go within organizations; I always roll it back to a one Soldier at a time mentality.



“It takes time and commitment, but when you solve problems for one individual at a time, you can begin to solve several problems and gain trust,” he added. “These are quick wins that build to a bigger, long-term objective.”



He said his teammates are always producing innovative and impressive ways to create value, and they are executing.



“I am proud of all that we have accomplished in the last year at SMDC, and I can’t wait to see how this ‘One Team’ continues to exceed expectations next year,” Gainey said. “It’s a joy to work with innovative, exceptional professionals and an honor to enable their world-changing work.”



Hundreds of educational professionals from across the state came together at ACCA to learn, debate and plan for the future.



Dr. Carolyn Henderson, dean of instruction at Drake State Community and Technical College as well as the chairperson for the Commission on Administration at ACCA, said the theme of the ACCA conference is “Reimaging Education.” She added that the Commission on Administration will address all levels of executive leaders, hoping to provide tips on growth and motivation to embrace change as society changes.



“LTG Gainey addressing administrators in ACCA is important because of his years of successful experience and leadership,” Henderson said. “His role in the Army has aided in the growth and development of leaders through service.”



Henderson said ACCA is important to educators because it serves as the vessel to promote the development and advancement of postsecondary education throughout the Alabama community college system.



She added that this is accomplished by promoting professional service, encouraging professional growth, improving articulation and cooperation with all levels of education, identifying needs and problems of the Alabama community college system and communicating them to appropriate agencies for action, providing communication through the Alabama community college system, and promoting public recognition of the Alabama community college system.



“Lt. Gen. Gainey’s participation is pivotal and exciting because the Alabama community college system administrators will have an opportunity to dialogue with someone with a proven track record,” Henderson said. “As the educational system is constantly changing, this address will provide an opportunity to hear that success can exist with change and that leaders hold the key to influencing changes. This is necessary for growth.”