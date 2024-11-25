SAN JUAN HARBOR WIDENING AND DEEPENING PROJECT – COMPLETED

In June 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded a $56.7 million contract to Curtin Maritime for the widening and deepening of the inner channels of San Juan Harbor (SJH), Puerto Rico. Curtin Maritime began dredging operations on April 3, 2024, and successfully completed the project on November 13, 2024. SJH serves as a vital hub for commercial cruise ships, petroleum tankers, and terminal operators, while also playing a key role in safeguarding the environment.



Located on the northern coast of Puerto Rico, San Juan Harbor is the island’s primary port and handles over 75 percent of the Commonwealth’s non-petroleum waterborne commerce. For the past decade, the Puerto Rico Port Authority (PRPA) had restricted access to larger vessels due to the accumulation of bottom debris and the increasing size of ships. The need to widen and deepen the harbor’s navigation channels to accommodate these larger vessels became critical for improving port efficiency, safety, and capacity.



This dredging project will enhance both the economic and operational capabilities of the harbor by facilitating smoother and safer navigation for larger vessels, benefiting commercial trade, tourism, and the import/export economy. Increased capacity for cruise ships and petroleum tankers will also help reduce operational costs, enabling direct transportation of goods into the port.



COL Charles L. Decker, commander of the USACE Caribbean District, emphasized the importance of collaboration in the project’s success: "The San Juan Harbor deepening and widening project demonstrates how effective coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders is crucial to project success," said COL Decker. "Since the establishment of the USACE Caribbean District earlier this year, we have achieved significant milestones. Our commitment to serving the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands remains a top priority."



The project was authorized under the Water Resources Development Act of 2018 and was carried out in partnership with the PRPA, which served as the state non-federal sponsor, while USACE acted as the federal government’s lead agency.



Curtin Maritime operated the DB Avalon, a state-of-the-art clamshell dredge, one of the largest and most efficient dredging vessels in North America. The project spanned 505 calendar days, with an estimated 2.9 million cubic yards of material removed.



Project Details:

Channel Deepening and Widening:

• Deepened Cut-6 of the entrance channel to -47 feet.

• Deepened the Army Terminal Channel (ATC) and Army Terminal Turning Basin (ATTB) to 46 feet.

• Deepened channels adjacent to the cruise terminal to -37 feet.

• Widened the ATC by 100 feet and added flares where the ATC meets the ATTB.

• These improvements will enhance the economic efficiency of commercial navigation at Puerto Rico’s busiest port.



Project Highlights:

• Objective: Accommodate larger vessels and support both the local and global economy.

• Scope: Includes deepening of the Anegado and Army Terminal canals, widening the Army Terminal canal, and expansion of the San Antonio canal.

• Vessel Used: The DB Avalon, a fully automated, state-of-the-art clamshell dredge.

• Contractor: Curtin Maritime, a California-based maritime construction company.

• Funding: USACE invested nearly $45 million, with the Puerto Rico government providing additional funding.

• Completion: The project was completed in November 2024.

• Economic Impact: The project will benefit cruise ships, petroleum terminal operators, and local consumers by enhancing the efficiency and safety of maritime transportation.

• Environmental Considerations: The dredged material is being considered for use in the restoration of Condado Lagoon, an area that was degraded by construction activities in the 1950s.

• Environmental and Safety Efforts: USACE and Curtin Maritime worked together to prioritize the safety of both the crew and the navigation waterways during the 24/7 dredging operations. Efforts were made to minimize environmental impacts, such as turbidity and disruptions to marine life, ensuring that the dredging process adhered to strict environmental protocols.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2024 Date Posted: 11.26.2024 Story ID: 486221 Location: SAN JUAN, PR SAN JUAN HARBOR WIDENING AND DEEPENING PROJECT – COMPLETED, by Luis Deya