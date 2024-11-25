DCSA Director Presents Coveted Excellence in Counterintelligence Award to Virginia Tech

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Timothy Sands, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University president,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Timothy Sands, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University president, holds the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence after David Cattler, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency director, presented the award to Sands, who accepted it on behalf of the university. The award - presented only to entities cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of classified information - recognized Virginia Tech for being a national leader in counterintelligence. The ceremony featured remarks by Cattler, Sands and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., (standing left to right) regarding the university's counterintelligence accomplishments impacting Virginia Tech’s operations, investigations, cybersecurity, collaboration, community outreach, threat Integration, training and awareness, and leadership. see less | View Image Page

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Dr. Timothy Sands, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University president, recounted the history of Virginia Tech’s award-winning counterintelligence and security program at a ceremony before receiving the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence on Nov. 22.



“Virginia Tech has been a member of the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) for decades but about 15 years ago, we began building the program into what it is today,” said Sands. “Our team, led by the Office of Export and Secure Research Compliance, dedicates significant time and energy to educating our community on the importance of protecting our institution from external threats and risks, particularly from foreign actors.”



Sands received the award from Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Director David Cattler in front of an audience comprising Virginia Tech and DCSA leadership, counterintelligence and security officials.



“Education is the core of our counterintelligence mission, and our program facilitates briefings and meetings alongside our government partners, including DCSA, the FBI, and NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service), who are represented here today,” said Sands. “We’ve also seen the launch of a collaborative research security effort across the Commonwealth called the Virginia Research Network Institutional Security Hub. Through this partnership, which includes Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Old Dominion and George Mason – universities that face similar challenges can work together to protect our research enterprises.”



The award – presented only to entities cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of sensitive or classified U.S. information and technology by foreign entities – recognized Virginia Tech for being a national leader in counterintelligence.



“I'm honored to be here to recognize this program at Virginia Tech and to celebrate all of Virginia Tech's accomplishments in this vital security area over the course this past year,” said Cattler. “When I think about Virginia Tech, I think about a university that embodies the collaboration, creativity and innovation that we need today, while helping us ensure our national security for tomorrow.”



Cattler pointed out that the award encourages highly mature and effective counterintelligence programs that enhance national security and promote the uncompromised delivery of sensitive and classified services and capabilities to the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

In his remarks, U.S. Senator Mark Warner commended the university for its counterintelligence accomplishments impacting Virginia Tech’s operations, investigations, cybersecurity, collaboration, community outreach, threat Integration, training and awareness, and leadership.

“Getting this security environment right is extraordinarily important and recognizing what Virginia Tech does in counter espionage is so terribly important,” said Warner, adding that he appreciates the university’s partnership efforts and programs.



Warner and Cattler also spoke to reporters after the ceremony about Virginia Tech’s selection as one of five organizations selected for the 2023 Jack Donnelly award among 12,500 industrial and academic organizations in the NISP.



“It means that they've got a solid program,” said Cattler in response to a reporter asking what the award means and how hard an institution must work to win the recognition. “They know what they're doing. They're training the professors, their research security officers – even students from time to time on what proper security procedures are. They're mentoring other universities and colleges across Virginia, and they really stand out when we look across the nation at these security programs.”