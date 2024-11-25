Serving Gratitude: Celebrating Thanksgiving with Womack Nutrition Care Services

Written by Lt. Col. Mary Johnson, Deputy Commander, Patient Support Services/ Chief of Nutrition Care Services, Womack Army Medical Center



FORT LIBERTY, NC-- Thanksgiving is more than just a holiday—it’s a time to reflect, share, and cherish moments with loved ones. For Womack Army Medical Center Nutrition Care Services, it’s an opportunity to extend care and appreciation to patients, guests, and personnel. This annual tradition brings our team together to plan, prepare, and deliver a memorable experience for everyone involved.

Organizing a Thanksgiving meal for approximately 650 people requires meticulous planning. Our preparations begin three months in advance, using feedback from previous years to guide improvements. We carefully forecast attendance, analyze after-action reviews, and ensure our menu reflects seasonal availability and holiday stock from our food distribution partners.

Each week, our team meets to coordinate every detail, shift changes, from decorations to supplies. This collaborative effort ensures that every aspect, from ticket sales to service flow, runs smoothly on the big day. Teamwork and having the spirit of excellence is at the heart of our success. Each staff member plays a critical role, and I take pride in motivating the team by reminding them how much their work matters. Their dedication, creativity, and passion bring the Thanksgiving spirit to life for our patrons.

Womack Nutrition Care Services uphold a cherished Army tradition—having leadership to serve meals to attendees. Seeing commanders and leaders on the serving line boosts morale and builds camaraderie among Soldiers and patrons. To make the celebration even more memorable, the All-American Brass Quintet from the 82ND Airborne Division were invited to provide live music. The performance was a festive highlight of this occasion. Every detail, from the menu to the music, is designed to create a sense of warmth and gratitude. Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks, and I am deeply grateful for the privilege of leading such a dedicated team. Their hard work and enthusiasm make this event possible, and their commitment to excellence ensures our patients and guests feel cared for and appreciated.

As we celebrate this Thanksgiving, let us all take a moment to reflect on the blessings in our lives. Our Nutrition Care Services team is thankful for the opportunity to serve and for the spirit of teamwork that makes our celebrations meaningful. Happy Thanksgiving!

