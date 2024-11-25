1st Armored Division soldier recognized for contributions to the community by US Congresswoman

EL PASO, Texas – Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker, an Army Career Counselor assigned to the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division, was recognized today by United States Congresswoman Veronica Escobar for her organization's contributions to the El Paso community. Recker, the founder of Recker's Outreach, has made a significant impact on the lives of transitioning and homeless veterans, as well as at-risk youth.



Recker’s Outreach is a program dedicated to helping homeless veterans reintegrate into civilian life. The organization provides essential services such as housing, job training, and nutritional meals. During the past year, Recker has successfully housed eleven veterans and helped nine of them find stable employment, becoming productive members of the El Paso community.



"We don't often hear enough about the incredible impact that Fort Bliss Soldiers have on our community, and Samantha is the perfect example," said Escobar. "She gives so much of herself, not just to the community at large, but she focuses specifically on some of the most challenging populations, at-risk young people and unhoused veterans. These are populations where there's always a tremendous need, and she has not just given her time but also her own resources and her home. She's extraordinary."



Army veteran Michael Ghee, who was once stationed at Fort Bliss serving as a Patriot Operator Maintainer, is the newest addition to Recker's Outreach housing facility, a modest home near Fort Bliss that Recker has transformed into a three-studio apartment building for her Outreach. Ghee is a single father of one who recently moved from Georgia back to the El Paso area so that his son could be closer to his mother. The move, however, left Ghee unemployed and unhoused. The free housing provided by Recker's Outreach gives Ghee much-needed time and resources to find employment and permanent housing.



“What she [Recker] is doing is heartwarming and amazing, "said Ghee. "It's a humbling experience, and I'm taking things day by day, but it's a real blessing because my son and I have a home now. If you need help, reach out to Samantha, and she will find a way to help you."



Recker's passion for helping others stems from her own experiences. Growing up in the foster care system, she understands the challenges faced by at-risk youth. To address this issue, she established the "Reconnecting with the Disconnected," a program that provides social-emotional learning training and community service opportunities to vulnerable young people.



“The greatest challenge with the youth program is getting the youth to see me as someone who can relate to them," said Recker. “I’m very honest when I introduce myself to them, and I let them know right off the bat that I was once in their shoes."



Recker's dedication to her community has earned her recognition. On November 18, 2024, the El Paso County Commissioners Court proclaimed the day "Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker Day” in honor of her outstanding contributions to the El Paso community.



As Recker continues her mission to help others, she dreams of one day opening a community facility to support her at-risk youth and veteran programs. She hopes to inspire others to give back to the community and help vulnerable individuals, especially those who have served.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 40,000 veterans call El Paso home, making it one of the largest cities with a high veteran population. The El Paso Coalition for the Homeless reports 276 homeless veterans in El Paso County, with 84 veterans homeless at any given time.



To find out more about Recker’s Outreach programs or to donate, visit ReckersOutreachLLC.com

