Major General Lance G. Curtis Leads a Professional Development Session at 528th Sustainment Brigade (SO) (A) During the 2024 ARSOF Sustainment Symposium

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Major General Lance G. Curtis, the first commander to deploy the 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) Airborne in support of combat operations, visited the unit during the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) Annual Logistics Symposium to lead a leader professional development (LPD) session on the importance of integration between Special Operations Forces (SOF) and conventional forces in Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).

Curtis, a native of Warrensburg, Missouri, shared valuable insights from his extensive career in both sustainment and combat operations. He commanded the 528th Sustainment Brigade during its early years and has held leadership positions in multiple combat zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. His discussion highlighted the need for SOF and conventional forces to have “skin in the game” when collaborating in challenging, multi-domain environments.

In his LPD, Curtis emphasized the importance of synchronization and cooperation between military components. He stressed that seamless integration is essential for success in rapid deployments, resupply efforts, and mission execution in high-intensity conflict. Curtis outlined how both SOF and the greater Army must adapt and coordinate to ensure operational readiness and sustainment during the complex demands of LSCO.

Curtis, currently serving as the Commanding General of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), also shared his perspective on the evolving role of logistics in large-scale operations. He underscored the importance of logistics and distribution networks in supporting SOF and Joint forces during extensive global operations.

Throughout his career, Curtis has commanded the 528th Sustainment Brigade (SO)(A)and most recently served as the Commanding General of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. His leadership and expertise are deeply valued within the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the broader logistics community, underscoring his commitment to fostering solid interagency cooperation and evolving logistics strategies.

The visit reinforce the connections many senior Army leaders have with the ARSOF community and highlighted the ongoing need for focused integration between SOF and army formations, ensuring both are fully prepared to meet the dynamic requirements of LSCO.

