ARSOF Sustainment Symposium 2024 Focuses on Force Development, Transformation, and GSB Integration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | Col. Andrew Lynch, commander of 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | Col. Andrew Lynch, commander of 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bower, Command Sgt. Maj. of 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) spoke during the United States Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) annual Sustainment Symposium from 13-15 November 2024, Fort Liberty N.C... This year’s symposium focused on Transforming in Contact (TiC), specifically developing and integrating Multi-Functional Teams (MFTs) and restructuring Group Support Battalions (GSBs) to address manpower challenges and enhance operational efficiency. Senior military leaders, \\logistics experts, and specialists discussed strategies for optimizing logistics support in modern military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Emely Eckels/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — The 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) hosted the United States Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) annual Sustainment Symposium from November 13-15, 2024. This year’s symposium focused on Transforming in Contact (TiC), specifically developing and integrating Multi-Functional Teams (MFTs) and restructuring Group Support Battalions (GSBs) to address manpower challenges and enhance operational efficiency. Senior military leaders, logistics experts, and specialists discussed strategies for optimizing logistics support in modern military operations.

A key symposium theme was adapting force development to address evolving challenges in manpower and resources. Discussions highlighted the potential of MFTs—specialized, mission-specific units—to provide tailored logistical solutions in high-intensity combat. Integrating MFTs with restructured GSBs was identified as a critical strategy for improving logistics coordination, enhancing flexibility, and ensuring efficient support for soldiers in complex operational environments.

The event also explored how emerging technologies, such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced transportation solutions, can mitigate manpower limitations. These innovations are essential to improving logistics speed, precision, and resource management, ensuring that warfighters receive timely, reliable support in dynamic combat conditions.

Experts also focused on the evolving role of GSBs in maintaining readiness, for themselves and for the Special Forces Groups they support, ensuring the continuous flow of resources during operations. They emphasized the need for GSBs to adapt to modern operational demands, highlighting their importance in providing responsive logistics even in austere and contested environments. This adaptability is essential to maintaining operational effectiveness and supporting the warfighter.

The symposium also underscored the critical role of Combat Training Centers (CTCs), including the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and the National Training Center (NTC), in preparing sustainers for the complexities of large-scale combat. These centers simulate realistic, high-intensity scenarios where logistics support is vital to mission success. Insights from CTC training was identified as essential for ensuring future MFTs and GSBs can meet the demands of the modern battlefield.

As the symposium concluded, participants stressed the importance of continued transformation in force development, innovation, and warfighter support. Integrating MFTs with updated GSB structures, leveraging technological advancements, and incorporating lessons from CTC training will be key to overcoming operational challenges and ensuring operational success. The event reaffirmed the need for strategic planning, innovation, and interagency collaboration to maintain logistics systems that effectively support Army and Joint forces any environment.