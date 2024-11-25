17th Training Wing Hosts Student Thanksgiving

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing invited its students to the Crossroads Student Ministry Center to enjoy Thanksgiving food served by the Chapel team, base leadership and San Angelo community members at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Nov. 22.

Every year, students are given the opportunity to come together with a Thanksgiving meal to help them feel a little closer to home while bonding with their friends and teammates within the 17th TRW.

“I think the students are at a crossroads in their life coming from basic training to the school, so sometimes they’re stressed out,” expressed Maj. James Bond, 17th Training Wing chaplain. “We have events like this to ease their anxiety and stress so they can have some time to cool off and enjoy a good meal in their home away from home.”

As a token of appreciation, volunteers from around the community came together and provided the students with food for Thanksgiving. This will be the first time many of these students will be away from home during the holidays. The 17th TRW takes this chance to take a step back from the vigorous day-to-day training and focus on protecting the health and wellness of its most valued assets; its students.

“It is important for us to thank our student warriors for wearing that uniform,” stated Capt. Kizito Okhuoya, 17th Training Wing chaplain. “Gratitude is an important part of who we are as a community, as individuals and as a nation, so we should always take the time to say thanks, especially to our young warriors beginning their careers.”

