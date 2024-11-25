U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood bids farewell to Castleberry, welcomes Dodd during ceremony

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd, incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood command...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd, incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood command sergeant major (left), accepts the U.S. Army Installation Management Command guidon from Col. Steven Bartley, garrison commander, as Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Castleberry, outgoing garrison command sergeant major (right), looks on during a change-of-responsibility ceremony Nov. 22 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Nov. 22 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, where Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Castleberry relinquished responsibility of the garrison to Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd.



During the ceremony, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Commander Col. Steven Bartley, who served as the reviewing officer, highlighted how Castleberry’s ability to relate to others and integrate himself in the garrison environment ensured mission success.



“A leader in both word and deed, he is family aware and community responsive — universally trusted across the installation,” Bartley said. “Over the course of his tenure, his name became synonymous with results-oriented leadership, taking care of Soldiers and families, being a team player and investing his time and effort to get to know the person at the other end of the phone call or email.”



Bartley said the installation is “grateful” for Castleberry, and his next assignment at Fort Liberty, North Carolina is lucky to have him.



“The Installation Management Command Directorate of Readiness team is very fortunate to have you joining their ranks,” Bartley said. “I look forward to your continued success as you work to ensure readiness and welfare across installations.”



When it was Castleberry’s turn at the podium, he thanked Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders for empowering him to help make this an “installation of choice.”



“It has been an honor to serve with you. I feel truly blessed to have been a part of this command team,” Castleberry said.



He noted his fondest memories are with the workforce that keeps Fort Leonard Wood operating.



“My favorite way to spend a day was walking around garrison facilities and talking with the workforce,” Castleberry said.



He mentioned a few examples of those favorite memories — “ride -alongs with the police, checking IDs at the gates, serving Thanksgiving meals to our newest trainees, attending team building events, wearing my Child and Youth Services t-shirts, lunch at the Transition Assistance Program office, attending events hosted by our amazing Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team, and retiree appreciation days.”



Castleberry said he is proud of the garrison’s accomplishments during the past few years.



“Four in a row Army Emergency Relief donation awards, two years in a row top three garrison in the Army and a Commander in Chief's Award,” Castleberry said.



Castleberry closed his remarks by welcoming Dodd to the garrison team.



“The people of Fort Leonard Wood will make you feel right at home. When you told me you have a passion for quality of life, I knew you were the right person for the job,” Castleberry said.



Dodd is coming to Fort Leonard Wood from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he served as the command sergeant major for the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade.



No stranger to Missouri, Dodd began his Army diver profession at Fort Leonard Wood when he graduated from the Engineer Basic Diver Phase One Course and later served as the chief diving supervisor of engineers at Fort Leonard Wood.



Dodd said he is ready to build on the “strong foundation” the MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood leadership have established.



“Soldiers and civilians, we will foster a culture of professionalism and excellence in this garrison,” Dodd said. “This garrison is not just a place where future warfighters are made, it is the heart of the Army community. I look forward to serving alongside all of you.”



Dodd holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Army Command General Staff College in Leadership and Workforce Development.



He has served on three combat deployments to Iraq, and 11 operational deployments supporting U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



Some of his awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Master Diver Badge, the Kuwaiti Special Forces Dive Badge and the bronze de Fluery Medal.