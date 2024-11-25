Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms welcomes new chaplain

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas M. Suddath, the newest chaplain at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas M. Suddath, the newest chaplain at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, stands in front of the facility, ready to provide spiritual guidance and support to staff, patients, and families. A Navy chaplain from Hogansville, Ga., Suddath brings a wealth of experience, including prior service with Marine Corps units and aboard the USS PORT ROYAL (CG 73), as well as a passion for fostering spiritual growth and resiliency in diverse military communities (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas M. Suddath, a Navy Chaplain hailing from Hogansville, Georgia, joined Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms on Nov. 1 as the newest member of the Religious Ministry Team. With a deep commitment to spiritual care and a uniquely relatable approach to ministry, Suddath is ready to support the hospital’s staff, patients, and their families through their spiritual journeys.



Chaplains serve a vital role in the Navy, offering spiritual guidance and counseling while respecting the diverse beliefs of service members. For Suddath, the path to the chaplaincy was shaped by personal experiences and a profound sense of calling.



“I wanted to join the military from an early age,” he shared, noting the influence of his grandfathers, both of whom served in the Navy.



Initially aiming for a career in law as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer, Suddath’s life took a different turn during college.



“Around my sophomore year, some of my friends came back from war, and I could see the effects it had on them. At the same time, I was starting to reconnect with my faith. This combination of factors led me to look into the military chaplaincy,” Suddath explained.



Suddath’s decision to join the Navy was informed by both personal and professional factors. Having served in the Army National Guard, he found the opportunity to serve Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen appealing. A practical reminder from his recruiter also helped seal the deal.



“He pointed out that the Navy has better locations for their bases,” he laughed, likening his experience of switching military branches as entering the “transfer portal in college football.”



At Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Suddath joins a team dedicated to providing spiritual care through the four core competencies of the Chaplain Corps: provide, facilitate, care, and advise. Together with Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class (RP3) Diego Escalante and Fr. Mike McCullough, the Religious Ministry Team ensures that the spiritual needs of the community are met.



“We provide religious services and sacraments, facilitate the religious needs of other faith groups, care for patients and staff through counseling and group discussions, and advise leaders on ethics, spiritual fitness, resiliency, and morale,” Suddath said.



A hallmark of the chaplaincy is its commitment to confidentiality, a principle Suddath values deeply.



“Chaplains are unique in that we are the only people who have 100% confidentiality,” he emphasized. “This is crucial because it helps facilitate open communication.”



Suddath brings a variety of experience to his new role, having previously served as chaplain for 2nd Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, aboard the USS PORT ROYAL (CG 73), and with 1st Supply Battalion. A yearlong residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego proved especially formative.



“Last year at San Diego prepared me the most for my current assignment. We completed four educational units that helped us better understand ourselves and how we do ministry,” he said. “Essentially, the entire last year was in preparation for my position here.”



As he steps into his role at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Suddath is mindful of the unique challenges that come with serving a hospital population.



“The first thing that is universal for chaplains is to be present. This is more than just being here — it means being fully committed to hearing people and providing the right support based on their needs,” he explained.



Whether addressing the stressors faced by hospital staff or offering solace to patients and their families, Suddath aims to meet people where they are.



“Everyone reacts to situations differently,” Suddath expressed. “Therefore, I need to be able to adapt to their needs.”



In a diverse military environment, Suddath embraces the opportunity to support service members of all faiths and beliefs.



“This is the bread and butter of the Chaplain Corps,” he said. “My goal is to help people grow in their faith. I want them to be strengthened in what they believe, not necessarily what I believe.”



Suddath’s commitment to fostering religious freedom is central to his work.



“Facilitation, as one of our core competencies, allows us to be the chaplain for all our people, regardless of their faith group,” explained Suddath.



Suddath’s personal journey has deeply informed his unique approach to chaplaincy.



“I want my community here to know that I did not step into a chaplain role because I am a ‘good person,’” he candidly shared. “I became a chaplain because I was beat down from life, making huge mistakes, and facing many hardships along the way — all of which I would share with anyone who wants to talk about it. I needed something more than myself to pull me out of it.”



Suddath explains that his overall relatability is key to his success as a chaplain



“I am a normal person who loves to run — even though I’m slow, watches college football and mixed-martial arts (MMA), and laughs at the same memes you probably do. I also play video games a lot with my kids. The reason I say this is because I want people to know that if they ever want to talk about anything they will find a real person on the other end. They will find someone who will be honest, and most importantly, someone who is very relatable,” expressed Suddath.



Reflecting on his own spiritual journey, Suddath emphasizes the importance of individual exploration and growth in matters of faith.



“I would consider myself solid in my personal faith and very open minded in hearing the views of others. I encourage everyone to find faith for themselves. I left the church for ten years myself. When I came back it was a personal journey and I found something meaningful,” explained Suddath. “I will sit down with anyone and show them the utmost respect to help them discover their own spirituality — in whatever way that looks for them. I have learned that this promotes growth and helps bring unity to those who have different beliefs.”



For the service members, staff, and families at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Suddath plans to offer not just spiritual guidance but a genuine connection and supporting hand.



“What I enjoy most is seeing people grow in their faith,” he reflected. “A close second would be people overcoming adversity. Nothing beats getting to talk to people one-on-one and building a connection of support for that person.”



With his compassionate approach and dedication to his calling, Chaplain Suddath is eager to address the unique spiritual needs of the Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms community.