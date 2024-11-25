Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll Tours Westover Air Reserve Base

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll toured Westover Air Reserve Base on Nov. 14, where she received a mission briefing, explored the base, and toured a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft.

Driscoll was accompanied by John Beatty, executive director of the Massachusetts Military Asset and Security Strategy Task Force (MASS-TF), and members of the Commonwealth’s military and government affairs consulting team, The Roosevelt Group (TRG). MASS-TF and TRG work to expand military missions, spur job creation, and protect economic investments at Massachusetts’ six military installations and their surrounding communities. This outreach aims to strengthen ties between these installations, local businesses, and academic institutions.

During the visit, Driscoll, MASS-TF, TRG, and Chicopee Mayor John Vieau met with 439th Airlift Wing leadership to discuss Westover’s mission of providing global air mobility for troops, supplies, equipment, and medical patients.

Air Force Col. Greg Buchanan, 439th Airlift Wing commander, emphasized the significance of the visit.

“We were honored to host Lt. Gov. Driscoll and showcase Westover’s mission and capabilities,” Buchanan said. “Visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the value of our partnerships. These collaborations are vital to executing our national security mission.”

Following the discussion, Driscoll’s tour included a walkthrough of a C-5M Super Galaxy in the base’s pull-through hangar, a driving tour of the installation, and a briefing on recent infrastructure upgrades, including airfield enhancements and improvements to the "Dog Patch" area.

The visit also included a stop at the neighboring Westover Metropolitan Airport, where airport president and manager Andy Widor detailed the facility’s capabilities, ongoing projects, and upcoming initiatives for local customers.

The partnership between MASS-TF, TRG, and Westover Air Reserve Base reflects a broader Air Force effort to foster collaboration across installations, major commands, and headquarters. The visit underscored the importance of building resilient infrastructure and strengthening relationships with surrounding communities.

“This was an invaluable opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen Westover and explore potential joint growth initiatives,” said Karen Magnus, director of Mission Sustainment and Community Partnerships.

“Collaborating with state and federal officials helps ensure that Westover ARB remains a key asset for national defense while also serving as an economic engine for Massachusetts,” Magnus added. “A stronger base benefits everyone.”

Buchanan echoed the value of these partnerships.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support of our community partners in the city and state, who play a vital role in the success of our operations,” he said.

