Soldier convicted of sexual assault, sentenced to prison

A military judge sentenced Pfc. Shreyan Karki, 20, to four years and two months of confinement after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow Soldier. The sentence comes immediately following his conviction by a military jury on Nov. 22 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Karki was also found guilty of assault consummated by a battery. In addition to being sentenced to prison, he was reduced in rank to E1 and given a dishonorable discharge.



The victim and Karki had recently arrived to their new duty station in Landstuhl, Germany, during Dec. 2023 where both were assigned to the Medical Readiness Battalion of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.



After the victim became ill in Karki’s barracks room on Dec. 13, 2023, he moved her to a spare bed in his room and proceeded to assault her.



The victim reported the incident to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and an investigation was initiated. During the trial, the victim testified about the incident and her testimony was supported by DNA evidence as well as eyewitness testimony and medical testimony from a sexual assault nurse examiner.



“I would like to thank the victim for her courage in bringing forth this report of sexual assault,” said Army Office of Special Trial Counsel Kaiserslautern Field Office Chief Maj. Sara Nicholson. “I also thank CID and the U.S. Army Crime Lab for their hard work in this case. The serious penalties faced by the accused are in line with how this violation will impact the victim for the rest of her life.”



“Investigating sexual assault remains a top priority for the Europe Field Office,” according to Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall. “Today’s conviction reflects the dedication of Army CID to pursuing justice and safeguarding the Army community from sexual predators.”



Karki will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.



The investigation was conducted by the Army CID Kaiserslautern Field Office and the case was prosecuted by Nicholson and Cpt. Conner Pursell, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2024 Date Posted: 11.26.2024 13:17 Story ID: 486193 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier convicted of sexual assault, sentenced to prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.