CNATTU North Island Sailors volunteer as teacher aides at Sunnyside Elementary School

SAN DIEGO – The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island has embarked on a meaningful partnership with Sunnyside Elementary School in Bonita, where staff members volunteer as teacher aides to support the education of fifth and sixth graders. Each Wednesday throughout the school year, these dedicated sailors provide vital assistance, helping to create a productive and engaging learning environment for students and teachers alike.



This initiative was inspired by CNATTU North Island Executive Officer Cmdr. Robert Kersey, whose experiences volunteering at Newsome Park Elementary in Newport News, Va., while serving as an ensign at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, ignited his passion for community involvement.



After witnessing the profound impact that mentorship can have on children, Kersey has made it a priority to give back whenever possible.



“Everyone needs to see themselves represented,” Kersey said, who also noted that it’s essential for children to understand that they too can aspire to become anything, including naval officers.



The support provided by CNATTU volunteers is diverse and adaptable, reflecting the specific needs of the classroom on any given day. Tasks include creating name tags, making photocopies, assisting students with projects, and helping to keep students engaged throughout lessons. This hands-on involvement not only aids teachers but also enriches the educational experience for students.



Sailors like Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jener Delossantos, who has volunteered multiple times, express a deep commitment to this initiative.



“I volunteer because I want to give back to my community and show kids that anyone, regardless of their background, can achieve their dreams, including joining the military,” Delossantos said.



For many CNATTU sailors, this experience is also an opportunity to explore potential career paths in education. Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Nicole Anstrand, who finds joy in working with children, shared her aspirations.



“It makes me happy, and when I get out of the military, I hope to become a teacher,” Anstrand said. Her enthusiasm reflects a growing interest among service members to transition into educational roles post-service.



The partnership between CNATTU North Island and Sunnyside Elementary School not only strengthens community ties but also highlights the Navy’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities. As sailors engage with students, they not only support local educators but also serve as role models, demonstrating that dedication and hard work can lead to various career opportunities.



This collaboration has already made a significant impact on the community and the volunteers, creating a legacy of inspiration and hope for the next generation. Through their ongoing efforts, CNATTU North Island personnel are helping to shape a brighter future for both students and themselves, one lesson at a time.

