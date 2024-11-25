Courtesy Photo | Plastic chess pieces indicate notional troop movements during Information Warfighter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Plastic chess pieces indicate notional troop movements during Information Warfighter Exercise 25-1 held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on Nov. 8, 2024. IWX is a week-long matrix-style wargame that advances the combined information-related capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Service members from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations converged at Marine Corps Base Quantico from October 22 to November 7 for the annual Information Warfighter Exercise (IWX 25-1).



IWX is a concerted exercise, conducted by Marine Corps Information Operations Center (MCIOC), under the command of Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC). The event is a two-week display of combined efforts from 11 countries, 6 Marine Corps units, and members from the United States Army, United States Air Force, and the United States Navy amounting to a total force of 118 participants. This iteration of IWX marked the third multinational exercise and reinforced The Marine Corps’ new information operations publication as a vital part of Force Design.



“The purpose of IWX is to bring experienced IO practitioners together,” stated Staff Sgt. Marquez, an Influence Specialist with Marine Corps Information Command. “The goal is to introduce them to a problem set and encourage them to use this opportunity to develop creative solutions.”

Participants engaged in realistic wargames designed to challenge their strategic thinking and operational effectiveness. These scenarios allowed for hands-on integration of influence and information operations, fostering collaboration between U.S. forces and international partners.



“Hosting participants from our U.S. sister branches and representatives from our international partners has increased our interoperability within this field,” said Marquez. “IWX allows us to share our experiences to ensure we are all on the same page when it comes to conducting Information Operations.”



Throughout the two weeks, the event focused on developing interoperability among influence and information operations planners from different nations. The exercise facilitated discussions on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), promoting professional development and innovative approaches to modern warfare.



At the culmination of IWX, an Information Maneuver Exercise (IMX) placed participants in a peer-on-peer combat environment scenario. This final event tested their ability to apply the knowledge and skills gained throughout the exercise, further reinforcing the importance of teamwork and adaptability in complex operational settings.



“This exercise is an invaluable opportunity for us to learn from one another through developing ideas and working together,” stated Capt. Tucker Macee, a logistics officer with Marine Corps Information Operations Center. “We are all warfighters in our own countries and IWX brings the diversity of those backgrounds and experiences together to enrich our understanding and expand our knowledge.”



As the IWX 25-1 concluded, participants walked away with enhanced operational insights, synergies and a renewed commitment to maintaining an information advantage in increasingly complex environments. The outcomes of this exercise will be crucial as military forces adapt to evolving technological landscapes and the changing nature of conflict.



Looking ahead, the MCIOC will continue to refine and evolve IWX to better prepare service members for future challenges in the information domain, ensuring that they remain effective in operations across all fronts.