SkillBridge Employer Partner Roundtable: Driving Continuous Improvement for Transitioning Service Members

On November 19, 2024, the Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) hosted the Fiscal Year 2025 DoD SkillBridge Employer Roundtable.



This dynamic event brought together representatives from corporations, small businesses, third-party providers, and government agencies to discuss program updates, address partner concerns, and outline the future of the SkillBridge program.



The SkillBridge program, designed to connect transitioning service members with civilian career opportunities in their last 180 days of service, is a cornerstone of the DoD’s efforts to ensure a seamless shift to civilian life for service members.



The roundtable opened with updates on program enhancements, including new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) requirements and implementation timelines.



MCTO leaders shared their commitment to continuous improvement, with notable topics evolving around the role of third-party providers.



“Third-party providers have become instrumental in helping our industry partners manage their responsibilities and ensure service members are placed in positions that align with their goals,” said Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives for MCTO.



Partners raised concerns about delayed or missed updates, such as changes to new policy guidelines. MCTO addressed these concerns by highlighting enhancements to its communication processes with authorized SkillBridge providers.



“We understand that communication gaps have occurred in the past, and we are actively improving our systems to ensure every partner receives timely updates,” said Dr. Neaves, “We’ve implemented new processes to push information directly to partners, ensuring you stay informed even when program changes arise.”



Eric at J.B. Hunt praised the SkillBridge program’s impact, stating, “We recently hired our 131st SkillBridge graduate, and these new guidelines ensure that we continue to provide meaningful opportunities for transitioning service members.”



A question about offering SkillBridge opportunities overseas sparked discussion on current policy limitations.



“OCONUS opportunities on military installations reduce risks to service members overseas,” explained Dr. Neaves. “Domestically, there’s more latitude, but overseas placements must be carefully managed to align with local nuances and service member protections.” With draft policy underway, clearer guidance to address overseas SkillBridge opportunities will be solidify beyond the current Military Service policies being leveraged at OCONUS locations.



MCTO emphasized its commitment to continuous improvement, addressing partners' concerns while aligning with congressional accountability standards. Enhancements to data management, reporting, and IT systems will streamline operations and create a more transparent, efficient SkillBridge program.



“We’re building the plane as we fly it,” noted Dr. Taheesha Quarells, Program Initiatives Manager for MCTO. “But rest assured, every adjustment is focused on improving outcomes for service members and the partners who support them.”



The roundtable exemplified the collaborative spirit of the SkillBridge program, emphasizing the importance of continuous feedback and adaptation.



By addressing partner concerns and integrating innovative solutions, the DoD remains committed to creating meaningful career pathways for transitioning service members.



As the program grows, MCTO remains steadfast in its goal of achieving full integration by FY2026. The office is addressing inefficiencies while pushing for policies that better support transitioning service members.



While addressing the milestone path for SkillBridge 2.0, Dr. Neaves concluded, “this is where we were, this is where we are, and we’re moving along the glide path to the finish line. Thank you for asking the tough questions and helping us get better every step of the way.”



For more information about the SkillBridge program or to participate in future roundtables, visit https://skillbridge.osd.mil/.