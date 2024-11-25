Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Richmond, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Hulen A. Leinweber, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Dec. 5 at Morton Cemetery, Richmond, Texas. E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, Rosenberg, Texas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Houston, Texas, Leinweber was a pilot with the 40th Fighter Squadron, 35th Fighter Group. He was killed in action June 10, 1945, at age 21, when the P-51 aircraft he was flying crashed after being struck by anti-aircraft fire over Infugao Province, Republic of the Philippines.



Leinweber was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 20, 2018, after remains excavated in 2017, from a site believed to be associated with Leinweber’s crash, were transferred to a DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Leinweber go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/1713970/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-leinweber-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 281-238-4443.



