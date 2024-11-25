Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Electronics Shop (Shop 67) maintains, modernizes, troubleshoots, overhauls, tests and repairs electronics systems which essentially provide the eyes, ears, mouth (communicators), compass (GPS) and firepower for our submarines, aircraft carriers and surface ships for U.S. Navy Fleet. The “eyes” are your radar (Radio Detection And Ranging), “ears” being sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging), “mouth” (radio communications and telecommunications), “compass” navigations/gyro/GPS (Global Positioning System), weapons/fire control, fiber optics and C6ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyberdefense and Combat Systems and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), fly-by-wire, Lightweight Wide Aperture Array (LWWAA) and Optical Hull Fitting (OHF).

Shop 67 has personnel spread out through NNSY and its remote locations supporting Fleet Maintenance Submarines (FMB), Off-Yard Carriers Group, Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Shop 67 Electronics.

Shop 67 consists of the following sections:

Submarine Waterfront Section: Supports Engineering Combat Systems Code 293 Communication, Radar and ESM Systems, Code 294 Sonar and Navigation and Code 295 Sail Mechanical, Towed Array Handling Systems, and Optical Alignments

Carrier/Surface Waterfront Section: Supports Engineering Combat Systems Code 293 Communication, Radar, Code 294 Navigation and Code 295 Optical Alignments, Code 271 Carrier Fire Control and IC and Code 273 CVN Radar, IT and Exterior Communications

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2024 Date Posted: 11.26.2024 10:35 Story ID: 486163 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating NNSY’s Electronics Division (Shop 67), by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.