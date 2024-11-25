20 Years of Service and a Family United

For Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, a tanker with the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division, reaching his 20-year milestone in the military is not the only major accomplishment this year. While deployed, Clement and his family celebrated something life-changing— the adoption of his stepson, completing the journey of officially uniting their family.



“It truly unites our family,” said Clement, who has been a part of his stepson’s life since he was two. “To give him my name legally, and the benefits that come with it, it’s going to be life-changing for him.”



The adoption process, though challenging, was made smoother with the Army’s support. Clement’s security background check was waived due to his military clearance, and he was able to video call into the court proceedings while deployed.



“The Army gave me 12 weeks of parental leave and reimbursed us $2,000 towards adoption fees,” Clement shared.

Despite being halfway around the world, the experience brought his family closer together. Clement acknowledges that balancing military service with family responsibilities is not easy. Throughout his two decades of service, his family has had to adapt to his long deployments and frequent absences.



“It’s been a challenge for us with all the time apart,” he said.



Despite the hardships, his service has provided financial security and opportunities for the family to create special memories, including trips and adventures they would not have had otherwise.



Now, as he prepares to return home from his latest deployment, Clement is excited about the opportunity to spend more time with his children and be fully present in their lives.



“I’m looking forward to taking the new habits and lifestyle I’ve developed here and blending them with the one my family has created back home,” he said. “In the end, it will bring my family closer.”



Clement’s military career has been marked by many milestones, including overseas training missions in Norway and Croatia, as well as state activations for events like the Republican National Convention in 2008 and the 2009 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. He also deployed to Iraq in 2011-2012 and has been a part of fielding new tanks and various other missions. Reflecting on the past 20 years, Clement emphasizes the importance of learning from more experienced Soldiers.



“The knowledge the older guys have on how to do things, or alternative ways things used to be done, is lost when they get out,” he said, advising younger Soldiers. “Learn everything you can from them because you may be the expert in the room soon.”



As we celebrate Military Family Month in November, Clement’s reflections on the importance of family in the military context.



“So many of my fellow Soldiers have become family,” he said. “Some are like father figures, others like brothers and sisters, and some I mentor as if they were my own children.”



With 20 years of service under his belt, Clement is proud to have finished his military career on his own terms.

“This deployment allowed me to close out my career the way I want and leave no regrets for my time in service,” he said.

