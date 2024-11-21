3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates

Photo By Cpl. Malia Sparks | U.S. Marines and graduates of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course with 3d Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Malia Sparks | U.S. Marines and graduates of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, pose for a group photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024. WTI is a seven-week course and a significant achievement that demonstrates unwavering dedication and expertise in Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – 3d Marine Littoral Regiment proudly welcomes the latest graduates of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course back from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, in Yuma, Ariz., to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct 28, 2024. Their recent completion of the challenging seven-week course is a significant achievement that demonstrates unwavering dedication and expertise in Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) planning and operations.



Each year, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) hosts 2 WTI courses that are designed for highly experienced and qualified Marines from all aviation communities and backgrounds, to include aviators, aircrew members, and Marines involved in ground combat, combat support, and combat service support. This diversity ensures a comprehensive and mutual understanding of air-ground integration – a crucial component of modern warfare.



The course is fully integrated, meaning that it incorporates both classroom lessons and practical, hands-on training opportunities. Marines must demonstrate their ability to perform in both academic and operational settings to show that they have mastered what they have learned during the course. This approach reinforces the importance of applying theory to real-world combat situations.



One of the core components of the WTI course is the evaluation and refinement of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) related to the employment of various weapons systems in combat. By further developing this skill set, WTI students learn to apply advanced tactics and make quick, accurate decisions in high-stress situations.



The goal of the WTI course is to ensure that Marines leave prepared to contribute to and support the MAGTF from a variety of roles. This requires them to acquire advanced understanding of the integration of the Marine Corps’ combat and support functions.



Col. John G. Lehane, commanding officer of 3d MLR and a WTI graduate himself, remarks, “As a Commander, I really value what a Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) brings to the unit and that’s subject matter expertise gained through rigorous academics and practical application – it’s especially valuable at a unit like ours where we have graduates from the Ground Combat, Aviation Ground Support, C3, Tactical Air Control Party, or Intelligence Departments, all of whom are able to contribute to planning and execution in a manner that hits the mark every time.”



The culmination of the WTI course is a large-scale, fully integrated combined arms exercise (CAX). This exercise is designed to test the effectiveness of all elements as they work in concert with the ground combat elements of the MAGTF. The CAX challenges the students to apply all their training in a realistic, multi-faceted operational environment, ensuring they can coordinate and lead across domains.



The WTI course is critical for maintaining the high standards and ensuring that the Marines can effectively integrate air, ground, and support forces. By the end of the course, graduates are equipped to lead and instruct within their units, plan complex operations, and advise commanders on the effective use of aviation in support of broader military objectives.



The course ensures that Marines are prepared to handle the complexities of modern warfare, where success depends not only on technological superiority but also on the ability to integrate and leverage all available resources seamlessly. The WTI course helps build the leadership and technical expertise necessary for the highest level of performance.



“As a former instructor and department head at MAWTS, I know first-hand what these Marines went through and note that their graduation is a distinguisher for greater things to come.”



For all WTI graduates of 3d MLR, the course is not just another milestone in their careers, it is a transformation. It is where they become not only masters of their craft but also the instructors and leaders who will guide the next generation of Marines. They have become Weapons and Tactics Instructors—mentors, leaders, and experts who will shape the future of Marine Corps operations for years to come.