Emory S. Land Holds Change of Command

OKINAWA, Japan (Nov. 25, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the ship while ported in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25.

Capt. Kenneth Holland, from Tulsa, Okla., relieved Capt. Brent Spillner, from Cary, Ill., as Emory S. Land’s commanding officer during the ceremony.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and pleasure to serve on Emory S. Land,” said Spillner. “We’ve got a one-of-a-kind hybrid crew—active-duty, Reservists, and civilians, American and Australian, submarine and surface backgrounds, etc.—with incredible talents, work ethic, and ideas. I was inspired every single day by the problems they solved to make sure the rest of the fleet was well cared-for and ready for anything.”

Under Spillner’s leadership from Feb. 2023 to Nov. 2024, Emory S. Land served as the Lead Maintenance Activity in Guam for nine months, completed a five-month Mid-Term Availability, and visited 12 ports over the course of six months of deployment in support of U.S. 7th Fleet.

His crew handled 134 torpedoes, 73 Tomahawks, three Harpoon missiles, and three naval mines, supplying five homeported and multiple deployed submarines. On the maintenance and repair side, Emory S. Land was key in returning Virginia-class attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727), and other units to mission-readiness weeks ahead of initial estimates.

In support of the AUKUS agreement, the ship successfully integrated more than 30 Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors into the crew, temporarily assigned 12 U.S. Navy Sailors to RAN Fleet Support Unit-West, and completed the first-ever Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine in Australia.

Under Spillner’s command, the ship played an invaluable role in responding in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mawar, the most destructive storm to hit Guam in more than 20 years. Efforts included restoring two generators at Orote Point Power Station, restoring firefighting and wastewater treatment pumps, and connecting emergency generators and restoring ventilation and air conditioning at Naval Base Guam facilities providing shelter. Emory S. Land Sailors also played a vital role in road and harbor clearance, traffic management, and the emergency relocation of materials to prevent water and mold damage. For these and many other actions, the Joint Staff recognized Emory S. Land with the Humanitarian Service Medal.

During his tenure, the ship was also recognized and awarded the 2023 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award, 2023 Chief of Naval Operations Afloat Safety Award, 2023 Retention Excellence Award, and 2023 Green and Red Navigation “N”, Green EW “E”, Weapons White “W”, Supply Blue “E”, Medical Yellow “M”, Repair Red “R”, and Battle Efficiency “E”.

Spillner will be transferring to Washington D.C. for language training in advance of assignment as Naval Attaché in Beijing.

Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

"Submarine tenders enable us to sustain a maritime fight, providing not just repair, but also re-arm, re-supply, and reviving medical capabilities to submarines and other elements of the Joint Force" said Cavanaugh. "Capt. Spillner and his innovative team employed Emory S. Land across all these mission areas and advanced a number of our expeditionary logistics concepts throughout the Indo-Pacific."

Holland arrives to Emory S. Land from Naval Personnel Command, where he most recently served as the Nuclear & Submarine Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer detailing Branch Head.

“It is an honor and a privilege to relieve as the Commanding Officer of the Navy’s most capable logistical warship, which is specifically designed to support repair, resupply, and rearmament to the fleet. The ship brings together the finest U.S. Navy’s hybrid crew consisting of active duty, civilian mariners, and reservists, which operates as high performance organizations embodying a culture of excellence and a mindset of any mission, anywhere, anytime.”

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

