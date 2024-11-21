Air Forces Northern and Mexico’s Defense Forces completed AMALGAM EAGLE-24 live-fly air defense and search and rescue exercise

Photo By Michael Sparks | Members of Air Forces Northern (AFNORTH) participated with the Mexican Secretariat of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Sparks | Members of Air Forces Northern (AFNORTH) participated with the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (Defensa), Mexico’s Service to Navigation in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM) and other interagency partners in AMALGAM EAGLE 24, a live-fly air defense exercise conducted November 13-14, 2024. Amalgam Eagle is a bilateral air defense and search and rescue exercise with its primary objective to enhance the operational and communications capabilities between Air Forces Northern and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense. The U.S. and Mexico share a close partnership that ensures we are able to stand together and build upon our existing security cooperation efforts. see less | View Image Page

Mexican armed forces, the U.S. Department of Defense and interagency partners, participated in AMALGAM EAGLE 2024, a live-fly exercise, November 13-14, 2024, in multiple locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico.



AMALGAM EAGLE is organized by the U.S. Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM), Air Forces Northern (AFNORTH), and Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), and brought together various interagency partners to enhance readiness, and facilitate coordinated response protocols..



The exercise showcased the close partnership and shared interests of the U.S. and Mexico in air defense and security cooperation efforts. Through military-to-military training and a focus on interagency cooperation, the exercise not only improved the operational and communications capabilities of both nations, but also contributed to the development of a more secure air domain for both countries.



"AMALGAM EAGLE is a testament to the enduring partnership between Mexico and the United States,” said Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – First Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander. “This annual exercise not only bolsters our shared commitment to air defense but also reinforces the critical relationships that underpin our joint mission. By working together, we continue to fortify our partnership and elevate the air defense capabilities of both nations."



The exercise included various aircraft, including F-16 fighter aircraft from the U.S. and Mexican T-6C+ aircraft, as well as a King Air aircraft acting as a Track of Interest aircraft. Aircraft are designated as a “Track of Interest” when there is an apparent discrepancy between its track and flight plan. The aircraft conducted flights along the U.S. and Mexico border, simulating various real-world scenarios to test the operational and communications capabilities of both nations.



There were a variety of scenarios included in this year’s Amalgam Eagle exercise. The first scenario covered an aircraft out of communications with Air Traffic Control. The second scenario involved a scheduled flight of a King Air aircraft that changed course without proper clearance. The third scenario, similar to the second, involved an aircraft that takes off from the U.S. and changed course towards Mexico without proper notifications. The final scenario involved two aircraft with mid-air emergencies resulting in a simulated Search and Rescue response. The exercise also included a personnel exchange in which one U.S. representative visited Mexico’s national air traffic control center (CENAVI), and two Mexican representatives visited the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Center (AMOC).



“Training together in binational exercises like AMALGAM EAGLE provides invaluable experiences and insight to enhance our compatibility and ability to address shared security concerns, improve readiness, and facilitate coordinated response protocols,” said Pat Glynn, an exercise planner for CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE).



Representatives from AFNORTH, the 601st Air Operations Center, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Customs and Border Protection—Air and Marine Operations participated in the exercise, while participants from Mexico included members of their defense forces, Federal Civil Aviation Authority, and Air Traffic Control Agency.



AFNORTH is responsible for homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities and theater security cooperation. AFNORTH provides Department of Defense capabilities for disaster response operations in support of the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Interagency Fire Center, and state and local officials.