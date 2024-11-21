New Oklahoma National Guard Soldier continues family legacy

Continuing her family’s legacy of service in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, Pvt. Kristen Buck enlisted as a religious affairs specialist (56M), assigned to Headquarters Company, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Kristen developed a deep sense of pride and duty to her country early in life by following in the footsteps of her father, Maj. Christopher Buck, who has been a member of the OKARNG for the past 25 years. Throughout Kristen’s life, her father helped instill the values of discipline and structure.



Growing up, Kristen was raised with a consistent set of rules from her father: always be on time, always look presentable when leaving the house, keep your room clean, and, most importantly, serve others.



“That’s what makes me so proud is that she’s not only going to become a Soldier, but also serve other Soldiers in her job,” Christopher said. “I’m also proud of the fact that she made her own decision.”



Christopher wanted his daughter’s decision to join the military to be her own, without being influenced by his long service. While his example may not have been the driving force, it certainly provided inspiration.



“I’ve grown up with the Army,” Kristen said. “Although I’ve never seen myself joining, I saw that chaplain’s assistant job and decided that’s what God is leading me to do, and I’m excited to spread the Word.”



As Pvt. Kristen Buck embarks on her journey in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, she carries with her the legacy of service instilled by her father, but also her own calling to serve others.

Kristen, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, is set to attend Basic Combat Training in the summer of 2025. After BCT, she plans to return to campus for her junior year, utilizing the Oklahoma National Guard’s Education Assistance Program to help cover tuition and fee costs. Once her junior year is complete, she will attend Advanced Individual Training the summer of 2026 before joining her assigned unit.



For more information on the OKNG’s Education Assistant Program, visit https://ok.ng.mil/eap/.

