DLA Energy Americas visits Gulf Coast: Strengthening ties with industry partners

HOUSTON, Texas – Strengthening industrial partnerships, Defense Logistics Agency Energy personnel visited four vendor partners as part of collaboration and familiarization tour of the Defense Industrial Base in Texas and Louisiana.



“The recent visit emphasized the importance of overcoming contested logistics challenges and improving partnerships with its industrial base,” said DLA Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons.

“This was a valuable opportunity for the DLA team to meet key personnel, tour vendor facilities, and emphasized the critical role of Americas industrial base up and down the supply chain in supporting the warfighter."



The visit highlights the partnership aspect of DLA Commander Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly’s four transformative imperatives to provide DLA with its focus: people, precision, posture, and partnerships found in the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030.



The DLA Americas team visited Placid Refining, Third Coast Chemical, Florida Marine Transport, and Carbon Asset Developer Associates Energy to discuss their fuel production capabilities and potential for collaboration.



The visit emphasized the pivotal importance of refining and energy production. Placid Refining and CADA Energy are small independent businesses who contract with DLA Energy. Placid Refining is a privately held petroleum refining company located in Port Allen, Louisiana, directly across the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge. CADA energy process domestically sourced crude oil while partnering with Chevron.



"A strong fuel refining industry at home helps keep our country safe, self-sufficient, and economically strong,” said John Stublar DLA Americas East Chief of Supplier Operations Division. “These partners are key in such a relationship."



The Americas team received an overview of Dow Chemical’s Facility and its fuel system icing inhibitor distributor Third Coast Chemical. Third Coast Chemical provides intermediate and finished specialty chemical products partnering with Dow Chemical. The team also explored potential expanded partnerships with Florida Marine Transport and CADA Energy’s producer and distributor relationship with Chevron.



“This visit helps us to maximize commercial partner engagements and help our supply planners and quality assurance representatives build knowledge of industry capabilities, a component of the DLA Energy Operating Plan,” Simmons said. “By meeting and talking with industry representatives, we gain a deeper understanding of the upstream supply chain.”