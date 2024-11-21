U.S. Army Advisors Prepare for Operation Combined Victory at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | Army Advisors with 1st and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigades conduct the military...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | Army Advisors with 1st and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigades conduct the military decision making process during the leader training program at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 21. The LTP familiarizes advisors with Division level operations and trains them on the military decision making process ahead up upcoming training validations. The LTP also prepares advisors to support security force partners in large scale combat operations. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Advisors from the 1st and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFABs) sharpened their skills and operational understanding during a Leader Training Program (LTP) held at the Mission Training Complex, Nov. 18-22. The program is a vital step in preparing advisors for their roles in Operation Combined Victory 25-02, a validation exercise designed to test their ability to operate in complex and dynamic environments.



“The LTP will combine Force Packages from both brigades to ensure all SFAB are interoperable in Large Scale Combat Operations,” said Maj. Loren Wampler, Operations Officer assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade.



The LTP serves as a “warm start” to the scenario advisors will face during Operation Combined Victory (OCV) at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The program combines academic instruction with the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), enabling advisors to develop their initial scheme of advising and advisor support plan before executing their mission.



“The battalion staff gained a greater appreciation of division operations through a day and a half of academics, and two days of [mission analysis] planning. This is a great start in helping us shape our training before we go into OCV in how to advise and liaise at the division level,” said Maj. Richard Chapman, an Army Advisor who participated in the training.



During the weeklong program, advisors received instruction on division-level operations, focusing on key warfighting functions such as intelligence, fires, protection, and sustainment. These sessions were complemented by in-depth discussions on specialized topics, including counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and airspace planning, providing advisors with critical knowledge to address emerging threats.



Breakout sessions allowed advisors to collaborate in smaller groups, applying their training to scenario-based challenges. The MDMP sessions heavily emphasized mission analysis, guiding advisors to evaluate the situation, identify key factors, and build a scheme of advising. This process detailed how advisors would integrate with partner forces, defining roles and responsibilities to ensure effective support.



“LTP is important because it is the first time the teams across the task force have worked together as a staff, and for most, the first time we learned about planning and operations at the division level. It also gave the staff a rep at conducting staff planning, using the [security force assistance command tactical standard operating proceedure] at the division level,” said Chapman.



Operation Combined Victory 25-02, scheduled to take place at Camp Atterbury, will immerse SFAB advisors in a realistic and complex scenario spanning the full spectrum of the Competition Continuum. The exercise will validate their ability to assess, support, liaise, and advise partner forces while managing internal mission command.



By preparing advisors to operate cohesively with foreign partner forces and U.S. units, the Leader Training Program reinforces the critical role of SFABs in supporting global security cooperation and readiness. As they move forward to Operation Combined Victory, these advisors are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s battlefields with professionalism and precision.